"They had me go to therapy once" - xQc reveals what Twitch required him to do to get unbanned

Felix “xQc” revealed something interesting while chatting with Adin Ross and Trainwreckstv about Twitch bans. Adin was interested in getting unbanned on the platform, despite recently retiring from streaming. The content creators were all together playing Call of Duty with the Canadian streamer when the topic of being banned and unbanned came up.

While talking about getting unbanned and how easy it could be, xQc discussed one of his previous bans. According to Felix, Twitch had an interesting requirement to get unbanned:

“They had me go to therapy once.”

Twitch made xQc sit in a pseudo-therapy session to get unbanned

(Clip begins at 2:49:35)

While xQc, Adin Ross, and Trainwrecks were trying to get a Call of Duty lobby together, the discussion of being banned came up. After all, Adin Ross’s eighth ban on Twitch was a permanent one, for “hateful conduct”. The now-retired streamer wondered if it was possible to get unbanned.

Trainwrecks suggested that it should be easy for Adin Ross to get unbanned at Twitch and that all he had to do was “just talk to them”. Adin asked if he had to go to therapy, and the Kick co-owner suggested this wasn’t likely the case, saying he thought they’d genuinely unban him.

It’s not often discussed how people with serious bans get unbanned. However, a few years ago on Twitch, xQc was handed a ban, and to get unbanned, the Canadian streamer revealed what Twitch made him do to get it removed:

“S**t, they actually had me go to therapy once.”

The other two streamers laughed, and xQc confirmed that it was true. He explained what went down for him to get his channel back from what could have been a permanent ban:

“One session with a Twitch employee, like, therapeutic session, like touching base with them.”

One person in the group thought it was the time Felix got banned for stream sniping in the Fall Guys, but the Canadian Kick streamer made it clear that it was the ban that took place after that one. The controversial streamer has seen quite a few bans on Twitch, after all. The ban in question took place in 2021, when the streamer showed something against TOS, even if only briefly:

“That was the ban because of, I think it was the gorilla or something like that. Nah, it was the gorilla.”

When Adin Ross asked what Felix did with a gorilla, the streamer revealed it was a half-second clip of two gorillas having sexual intercourse. The result was that he had to have a therapy session with someone at Twitch.

Currently, it’s unknown if Adin Ross will get unbanned again. However, it does lend some credence to the streamer’s allegations of having to beat a lie detector to get unbanned at Twitch in the past.