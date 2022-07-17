"They need to fix Push Dagger": Fans are disappointed with Call of Duty Vanguard Season 4's July 14 update  

Season 4 of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone was released on June 22, 2022, and has already received its fair share of game updates.

July 14's update for the fourth season of Call of Duty Vanguard, called Mercenaries of Fortune, introduced the Push Dagger melee weapon, removed delay for Throwing Knife, and much more.

Added Push Dagger Melee Weapon

Removed Throwing Knife delay in SnD and Control

Reduced maximum player count in Gun Game



Check out the Patch Notes for details

While the July 14's update aimed at bringing something fresh and adding quality-of-life changes to Call of Duty Vanguard, fans are showing disappointment over the current state of the game, especially with Vanguard unable to track challenges properly.

Call of Duty Warzone's July 14 update introduced Push Dagger, but fans are disappointed

July 14's update of Call of Duty Vanguard introduced the Push Dagger melee weapon to both Multiplayer as well as Zombies game modes. The official description states: “A blade with a T-shaped grip that allows for increased push power. Easily concealable and deadly in CQC."

This new melee weapon can be unlocked by completing either of these challenges: in Multiplayer, get five melee kills with a primary weapon in a single match 15 times. In Zombies, get 100 kills with a melee weapon while shrouded by your Aether Shroud.

Players will also be to unlock the Push Dagger right away by purchasing a Bundle that contains this melee weapon.

The in-game look at the Push Dagger (Image via Activision)

The new update also removes the delay in Throwing Knives and can now be thrown at the beginning of the rounds in Search and Destroy and Control game modes. With this update, the Blueprint Gun Game mode is added as a permanent playlist to Quick Play and the maximum player count has been reduced to 10 from 12.

While the update does enable players to unlock a new melee weapon, fans shared their disappointment on Twitter over Call of Duty Vanguard not being able to properly track progression regarding eliminations required to earn the Push Dagger.

The official tweet from Sledgehammer Games had their replies flooded with players complaining about the new weapon being “bugged”.

Twitter user @TheDiamondHit labeled the melee weapon to be bugged and was unable to unlock it.

Twitter user @JazzInYourEye reassured this claim with the challenges for the Push Dagger not being counted in both Multiplayer and Zombies game mode.

Another user by the name of @ryangloeckle5 demanded Activison and Sledgehammer to fix the issue regarding the weapon.

Though an official response from either Activision or Sledgehammer Games is yet to be received, the question of whether the game is worth buying has even been raised by one user who goes by the name of @carlthein.

The replies weren't favorable towards the game as users suggested to completely avoid buying the game or wait for the release of Modern Warfare 2 (2022) that will be available on October 28, 2022.

ilk_3r @ilkr61 @carlthien @SHGames If you had two choices: 1) buy Vanguard 2) flush your money down the toilet.. I would strongly recommend option 2 at this point. ^^ @carlthien @SHGames If you had two choices: 1) buy Vanguard 2) flush your money down the toilet.. I would strongly recommend option 2 at this point. ^^

Keeper502 @ix_keeper @carlthien @ilkr61 @SHGames Save your money and get MW2022 when it comes out @carlthien @ilkr61 @SHGames Save your money and get MW2022 when it comes out

Call of Duty Season 4 "Mercenaries of Fortune" is live on both Warzone and Vanguard and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

