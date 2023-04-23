"This person probably has mental challenges" - Asmongold has heated interaction with viewer, who claims streamer maintains "echo chamber"

During a livestream on April 22, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" engaged in a heated interaction with one of his viewers. It all began when the streamer was browsing the top posts on his official subreddit and came across a submission which revealed that McDonald's was opening a "fully automated restaurant" with no employees.

After sharing his thoughts on the matter, the Austin, Texas-based personality's attention was then drawn to a viewer who called him "r**arded." This led to Asmongold looking at the viewer's Twitch chat logs, where he discovered that the latter had shared some rather strong opinions about him in the past.

When Asmongold saw the viewer criticize the channel's moderators for timing them out and saying that they were doing a "great job" of maintaining the content creator's "echo chamber," he responded with:

"So, this is a person who is... and by the way, doesn't this mean that it's not an echo chamber? Because I'm talking to you directly and it's clear that you disagree with me? So, you can obviously see that this person is probably has mental challenges because they think that having 'WASD' in Diablo 4 is a problem. So, I can't wait to see how I'm wrong."

Asmongold debates with a Twitch chatter and claims that they were timed out for sharing a "stupid opinion"

Asmongold was two hours into his livestream on April 22, when he discussed McDonald's opening a fully automated restaurant. The streamer claimed that this was going to be the future and elaborated:

"I mean, I think this is the future. Right? I mean, people ask for a higher minimum wage and it's like, if you're a McDonald's... there is clearly a... like, if you to have either have a robot or have some; there's a break-even point, with spending money on employees. And, if an employee costs a certain amount of money, it's cheaper to just do it with a robot. So, there it is! That's what happens."

A few moments later, the One True King (OTK) co-founder noticed a Twitch chatter, who disagreed with his sentiments. They wrote:

"Your mods do a great job of maintaining your echo chamber, some f**king pathetic b**ch timing people out for their different opinions. Sorry a** mods. Bro, you are so r**arded."

Timestamp: 02:54:00

Asmongold responded by claiming the viewer had "mental challenges" due to their take on Diablo 4's mechanics. He then refreshed the chat logs and noticed that the latter claimed they had been timed out for having a "different opinion." Upon seeing this, the 32-year-old streaming personality responded with:

"No, you were timed out for a stupid opinion. And you are also timed out for spamming. It's one thing to say it once or twice. It's another thing to say it, like, what? Ten times? Do you think we didn't see it the first time? You got timed out for being annoying and stupid! It's got nothing to do with having a different opinion. That's why you didn't get timed out the first time. It was the 20th time."

At this point, a channel moderator by the name of Jeebuu decided to permanently ban the viewer. Asmongold burst out laughing and remarked:

"Just got banned! What'd he say? Oh, God! Oh, he's f**king banned! Yeah, there we go. We're done. What a f**king idiot, man! Oh, my God! Some people... Get the f**k out of here! And this is what happens with my opinions. See, these are the kinds of people that say that kind of stuff. They're so stupid! Like, it's amazing!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured over 355 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is considered by many to be the most popular MMORPG content creator on the Amazon-owned platform. He has been livestreaming on Twitch since 2016 and boasts over 3.3 million followers on his main channel. Interestingly, he has only been streaming on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, for quite some time now.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes