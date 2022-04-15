Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHIFT codes (April 14): How to redeem codes for free skeleton keys and loot

The first SHIFT code for the third week of April in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out, and players have a wonderful opportunity to try out their luck.

SHIFT codes have been incredibly useful for players to obtain some interesting loot. The first-ever code was handed out right after the game's release, and Gearbox has continued to release more.

With so many items to loot in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players will never have enough SHIFT codes.

When players embark on their journey in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, they will have plenty of loot to look for.

Some are just cosmetics, which allow players to customize their characters. Others, like weapons and armor, directly impact the gameplay and are quite useful. The game also has epic and legendary loot, which are very rare.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands releases the first SHIFT code for the third week of April

April has been a very busy month for Tiny Tinas' Wonderlands when it comes to SHIFT codes. There have been plenty released in the first two weeks, and it seems that Gearbox is looking to keep up the momentum.

There was yet another code released on April 14.

April 14 SHIFT code

SHiFT Codes @dgSHiFTCodes



Game: WONDERLANDS

Reward: 1 Skeleton Key

Expires: 21 Apr 2022 05:00 UTC



TB6JJ-SST5Z-5KT5C-JBJB3-XHS9K



Redeem in-game or at



shift.orcicorn.com/shift-code/tb6… SHiFT CODEGame: WONDERLANDSReward: 1 Skeleton KeyExpires: 21 Apr 2022 05:00 UTCTB6JJ-SST5Z-5KT5C-JBJB3-XHS9KRedeem in-game or at shift.gearboxsoftware.com/rewards SHiFT CODEGame: WONDERLANDSReward: 1 Skeleton KeyExpires: 21 Apr 2022 05:00 UTCTB6JJ-SST5Z-5KT5C-JBJB3-XHS9KRedeem in-game or at shift.gearboxsoftware.com/rewardsshift.orcicorn.com/shift-code/tb6…

Code: TB6JJ-SST5Z-5KT5C-JBJB3-XHS9K

Deadline: April 21, 15:00 UTC

Rewards: One Skeleton Key

Upon redemption, this code will provide players with the Skeleton Key in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. This key is used to open loot boxes within the game. These boxes have a vast pool of rewards.

While some nice cosmetics can be found within these boxes, the pick of the lot is legendary weapons.

However, what a player gets largely depends on their luck, both in-game and in real life. The higher the loot luck of a player, the better their chances of getting rarer and more unique items from the loot box.

How to redeem April 14 SHIFT code in Tiny Tinas' Wonderlands?

Every SHIFT code in the game has an applicable expiry code. Once the date is reached, the code becomes invalid.

Thankfully, redeeming them is hassle-free, and there are a couple of ways to do so. Players will require a prior SHIFT account for both processes.

The first method requires players to copy the code and go into the game. Players should open up the Social menu and select SHIFT. They can then input and redeem the code. This will add one Skeleton Key to their inventory.

Alternately, players can redeem the code directly from the SHIFT website. Players will need to login into their respective accounts before redeeming the code.

Once the code is redeemed, the Skeleton Key will be added to the player's account, which they can then use.

