Top 5 PUBG Mobile players to watch out in PMGC 2022 Grand Finals 

The 2022 season of PUBG Mobile Esports is all set to culminate with the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) scheduled to be played in Jakarta, Indonesia, from January 6 to 8, 2023.

The talented players of all 16 squads are gearing up for the last stage of the tournament and are itching to showcase their skills. This article will offer a look at the top five players viewers should keep an eye on in PMGC: 2022 Grand Finals.

Top 5 players to follow in PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

5) SchwepXz (Vampire Esports)

At the fifth spot on this list is a player from Vampire Esports, SchwepXz. He has been a part of the PUBG Mobile Esports scene since 2020. With Vampire Esports in 2022, SchwepXz has been in top form. Having won the Grenade Master title in PMWI: 2022 and PMPL: Thailand Spring 2022, he has shown his skill with projectiles, giving his team vital openings in various fights.

He also won the Gunslinger title for securing the highest number of kills in PMPL: SEA Championship Spring 2022, where he displayed his expertise in gun-based combat.

SchwepXz's performance in the League Stage of PMGC: 2022 has been praiseworthy and has helped his squad get out of a tight spot multiple times. He will surely be among the top players to follow in the Grand Finals.

4) Revo (Alpha 7)

RevoUnstoppable⚡️ @a7revoo Obrigado Meu Deus! Obrigado time sem vocês nada disso seria possível, vamos para as finais! Obrigado Meu Deus! Obrigado time sem vocês nada disso seria possível, vamos para as finais! https://t.co/GxCjVEnkku

Brazilian player Revo, from Alpha 7 Esports, has had a fabulous season as a player. Having started his journey way back in 2019, his gun skills and overall gameplay have improved drastically over the years. While playing for A7 Esports, his performances have seen a meteoric rise in terms of their quality. After a successful 2021, Revo has managed to carry over his form into the subsequent 2022 season.

Bagging the prize for the Most Special Eliminations in the PMWI: 2022 After Party Showdown, he helped his squad secure second position in the tournament. He also played a vital role in the PMGC: 2022 LCS, where he led his team to the top spot. Revo stood tall in this stage of the competition and secured 30 frags in just 12 games, taking the MVP title and giving his team a ticket to the Grand Finals. His performance in the final stage will be something worth paying attention to for both fans and analysts.

3) UHigh (Geek Fam)

A talented prodigy from Malaysia, UHigh is 18 years old. He's a sensation and has been a talking point among the community since his arrival in the esports scene. This is unsurprising, considering his insane skill set and inhuman reflexes. Having collected multiple awards along the way, UHigh, in 2022, presented himself with renewed energy as a member of Geek Fam after his stint with Bigetron RA.

Securing the Terminator award in the second week of PMPL: MYSG Spring, he entered PMGC: 2022 with a lot of momentum. While competing with his squad in Group Yellow, he played a pivotal role in helping Geek Fam secure the top spot in it. He is another player to keep an eye on in the Grand Finals.

2) TOP (GodLike Stalwart)

The Mongolian player from GodLike Stalwart, TOP, is known for his aggressive playstyle and consistency in terms of his performances. He has had a fabulous 2022 season, securing the MVP title in both the Spring and Fall championships of the PMPL: South Asia.

In PMGC: 2022, GodLike Stalwart was part of the most deadly Group, Green. Not only did GodLike Stalwart emerge as the table toppers in the Group, but TOP secured the MVP title. He destroyed some of the best teams and players in the lobby, ending up with 40 frags. Given his current form, he will also be in the race for the MVP spot in the 2022 PMGC Grand Finals.

1) Order (Nova Esports)

Chinese player Order from Nova Esports has been a dominant force in the PUBG Mobile circuit since its inception. His name inspires fear in his competitors, given his gameplay consistency and knack for acquiring eliminations from the most difficult of spots. His performances in the 2022 season have been glorious as well, and he's secured the title for the regular season MVP in the PEL: 2022 Spring.

His performance in the PMGC 2022 Group Stage was exceptional as well, as he emerged as the top fragger in Group Green. Having got the Grand Finals' MVP title at PMGC: 2021, Order will be hoping to replicate the same feat in 2022 as well.

