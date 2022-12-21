Top 5 PUBG Mobile teams that are favorites to win PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

The highly anticipated, long-awaited Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022 is all set to commence on January 6, 2023.

Set to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, the three-day event will feature 16 of the best PUBG Mobile teams from around the world battling it out in 18 games for the bragging rights of being called the world champions and for a share of the massive $1.5 million prize pool.

The competition this season has been extremely fierce, with teams going through multiple stages to qualify for the Grand Finals. In this article, we'll take a look at the top five teams to watch out for in the Grand Finals.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Top 5 teams to look out for in PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

5) Vampire Esports

The Thailand-based team have been on fire this season and certainly seem to be performing to the best of their potential. Starting off the season with a solid victory in PMPL: Thailand Spring 2022, the team gained more momentum and dominated both the Main Event and the Afterparty Showdown of the mid-season invitational, PMWI: 2022.

At the Group Stage, Vampire Esports was added to the event's toughest group. Unfortunately, they missed out on a direct berth to the finals, finishing fifth in their group. However, the team swiftly came back in emphatic fashion in the survival stage and the last chance qualifier, where they finished in second and third place respectively, to claim a spot in the Grand Finals.

With experienced players like Rvenclaw, Fluketh, SchwepXz, Stoned, and 2Stopz on their roster, the squad looks like a top contender for the PMGC Grand Finals.

4) Alpha 7 Esports

Based on their own high standards, the Brazilian squad A7 Esports has only had a lukewarm season so far. Although the team has failed to win any official tournaments this season, their performances have been consistent, with podium finishes in every tournament they were in. The mid-season invitational also went well for the team as they finished second in both stages of the tournament.

In this year's Global Championship, the squad was pitted in the ferocious Group Green, where they failed to qualify directly amongst stiff competition. Relegated to the survival stage, the team's performance remained average until the last chance qualifier, where they eventually got in their groove and claimed the top spot to qualify for the PMGC Grand Finals.

With a playstyle revolving around their star player Carrilho and supported by talented players like Swaguin, Revo, and Mafioso, the team is among the top contenders for the title.

3) Four Angry Men (4AM)

Competing in the Global Championship after a year-long break, Chinese team Four Angry Men, aka 4AM, have found themselves in third place on this list. Starting their 2022 season with a second-place finish in PEL: Spring 2022, the team eventually went on to win the PEL PMGC Qualifier.

At this year's Global Championship, the team were in Group Yellow during the Group Stage. A relatively easy group in comparison to the others, the team's performance was out of the top drawer as they finished second and directly qualified for the Grand Finals of the ultimate tournament.

Four Angry Men, who have gone through quite a few changes in previous years, still focuses on the core players of 33Svan and Hasaki. Talented players like GoodXiao and QingChen have only added to the team's already solid firepower, making them a deadly force in the PMGC Grand Finals.

2) GodLike Stalwart

Dubbed one of the most aggressive teams in PMGC: Grand Finals, Mongolian team GodLike Stalwart stands out as one of the favorites to win it all.

The 2022 season of GodLike Stalwart has been dream-like as they have won almost every major tournament they have competed in. Asserting their dominance in the South Asian region, the team won both the Spring and Fall Championships of the PMPL: South Asia 2022. With a third-place finish in the mid-season invitational under their belt, the team arrived for PMGC in top form.

The squad was added to Group Green, which was the most difficult. However, the Mongolian team showcased their prowess and topped the group in emphatic fashion, cruising their way into the Grand Finals.

During their time in the Group Stage, the team didn't seem to be in any sort of trouble and won gunfights against even the strongest of squads. With incredibly consistent players like TOP, Action, Skryyy, and PikA in their ranks, the team are likely to claim the international title this year.

1) Nova Esports

The most successful and deadly team in the history of PUBG Mobile Esports, Nova Esports from China find themselves at the top of this list. The team requires no introductions with legendary players like Order, paraboy, and Jimmy on its roster. Furthermore, this team has won the previous two iterations of the Global Championship in 2020 and 2021.

The 2022 season for Nova Esports has been fairly good. Playing in the most difficult Chinese lobbies, the team have maintained their consistency throughout the seasons of the PEL.

Coming into the Global Championship, the team was sorted into the PMGC Group Green, where they played incredibly well and finished in second place, easily making their way into the Grand Finals of the championship.

Nova Esports will certainly be hoping for a 'three-peat' at the Global Championship this year. Given their recent performances, the team look ready to meet their targets and lift the championship for the third time in a row.

Besides these top contenders, Influence Chemin from Brazil, Geek Fam from Malaysia, Buriram United from Thailand, and Fire Flux Esports from Turkey will be the dark horses in the championship, given their ability and recent performances. The PMGC Grand Finals will surely be a spectacle for both fans and players competing in it.

