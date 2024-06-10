Ubisoft Forward countdown (2024), where to watch and more

The Summer Game Fest 2024 is underway, bringing with it multiple events, including the much anticipated Ubisoft event of 2024 - for which a Ubisoft Forward countdown timer can be found below. The Summer Game Fest is a drop-in replacement for the now-defunct E3 Entertainment Expo and offers multiple showcases from both indie and large-scale publishers.

The Ubisoft Forward countdown can be found below along with additional details on the event.

Ubisoft Forward countdown timer (2024)

The Ubisoft Forward countdown timer can be found linked above.

Do note that the timer is adjusted to match your local time and as such is independent of time zone quirks. Additionally, the timer also does not take into account any unforeseen delays - if any.

Ubisoft Forward 2024: Time and Region

As detailed within the official Summer Game Fest 2024 website, Ubisoft has a special, dedicated segment for showcasing its upcoming games. This event begins on June 10, 2024, at the following official timings.

Local Timing Region/Time Zone 12:00 PM PDT 03:00 PM EDT 08:00 PM BST 09:00 PM CEST 12:00 AM, on 11 June IST

Where to watch the Ubisoft Forward 2024 stream?

The event will be broadcast on the official Twitch and YouTube channels (image via Ubisoft)

The showcase is set to be broadcast on both the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Ubisoft and The Game Awards, linked below:

The YouTube channel will also broadcast a series of simultaneous streams with subtitles, audio descriptions, and sign language as its available options.

What to expect from the event?

Star Wars Outlaws will have an extended showcase (Image via Ubisoft)

While we did get a glimpse of the flagship Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ gameplay trailer during the Xbox Games Show 2024, Ubisoft still has a few tricks up its sleeve, and is very likely to reveal additional titles during its exclusive event, which could include the following:

More Assassins’s Creed Shadows

Star Wars Outlaws

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Assassin’s Creed Jade

The Rogue Prince of Persia

Miscellaneous other small-scale titles

