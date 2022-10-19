On October 19, 2022, Konami is going to hold a Silent Hill presentation, and it has fans waiting with bated breath. There is hope that some new game announcements will come for Silent Hill, and today’s leak may give those gamers a bit more hope. According to ResetEra user Toumari, the metadata tags contain some very interesting data about today's presentation.

As discussed, several very interesting features are scheduled to be discussed in the upcoming livestream. What could Konami be announcing later today? Here is what is currently known.

Silent Hill presentation leak confirms interesting information

Okami Games @Okami13_ Konami has leaked their own Silent Hill Transmission livestream with a list of projects to be revealed.



• Silent Hill 2

• Silent Hill: Ascension (Project Sakura)

• Return to Silent Hill (movie)



After examining the metadata tags on YouTube, a few very interesting things were found about today’s Konami stream. A pair of potential games, as well as a film, were discovered, by looking into the tags.

In this particular instance, Konami simply left too much information on their YouTube presentation, and enterprising fans have gone to inspect them to see what game or film tags could be lurking within.

A potential remake of the second game, the mysterious Project Sakura, and a film are among the revealed items. All three of those had very specific tags in the metadata, so they will likely be discussed in some manner or another. It’s worth noting that “Silent Hill f” was among the tags, but it’s completely unknown what that could mean.

Nibel @Nibellion



youtube.com/watch?v=oRvRWB…



(check the metadata for the rest) ..the YouTube description of the Silent Hill event stream already mentions one of the projects that will be revealed later today(check the metadata for the rest) ..the YouTube description of the Silent Hill event stream already mentions one of the projects that will be revealed later todayyoutube.com/watch?v=oRvRWB…(check the metadata for the rest) https://t.co/BDEyFC0mU0

Nibel, a trusted gaming insider, found out that the description for the Konami presentation even referenced “Silent Hill 2,” though this has since been removed. Thankfully, another insider, ZhugeEX managed to capture an image of it before it was changed, but it’s very hard to read.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX @Nibellion I was able to capture an image of the Silent Hill description before they changed it but I can't make out much @Nibellion I was able to capture an image of the Silent Hill description before they changed it but I can't make out much https://t.co/6C6Ars2YiS

Some think it means that an HD collection is going to be revealed, but none of that nature has as of yet been confirmed. There have been several rumors and leaks, but fans are still hopeful. After all, the Silent Hill franchise has not had a major title released in well over a decade.

Gamers will simply have to wait until later today to find out how much of this is accurate, and if fans of the dormant survival horror franchise from Konami are going to be resurrected. Remakes, films, and a new game are all being teased through this leak. The leaks and hints do look very promising. However, only time will tell just how accurate the YouTube metadata tags are.

The future of this franchise will be revealed on October 19, 2022, on YouTube, at 5 PM EST. While all of this information is interesting, it’s worth noting that all of this is speculative until Konami officially reveals anything.

