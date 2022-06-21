“What tournament?” - Valkyrae and Sykkuno 'leak' another upcoming tournament on livestream

In a rather interesting turn of events, YouTube Gaming stars Rachell "Valkyrae" and Thomas "Sykkuno" seemingly leaked some juicy tidbits about their upcoming tournament, including their captain and team formation.

During their most recent collaborative stream together, the duo could be seen indulging in a hilarious yet awkward conversation regarding their upcoming tournament plans.

Trying to lighten the mood a bit, the two popular personalities dove deeper into the same topic and made some revelations, giving their viewers a hint regarding what their upcoming charity event might look like.

Valkyrae and Sykkuno leave fans surprised with a possible new leak

The 100 Thieves co-owner is often considered the most influential and beloved personality in the streaming space. With over 3.6 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform alone, Rachell has certainly built a massive loyal fan base throughout her streaming journey.

With this, it's no surprise that her collaborations with other prominent entities and brands in the gaming community excite her fans to just another level. It is also understood that streamers/influencers are bound to drop some major hints intentionally or unintentionally to hype up their forthcoming collaborative projects.

Although she is known for interacting with her chat viewers on an almost daily basis, the YouTuber is pretty secretive about her upcoming projects and collaborations. Previously, the streaming star has gone out of her way to ensure that her projects remain under wraps due to multiple incidental leaks.

But to everyone's surprise, including Sykkuno's, it was Valkyrae who made the big reveal this time and sent her livestream chat into a frenzy. The exciting conversation started when Rae hinted towards a possible tournament.

"I've gotten so much better. It's not like we're like scrimming for a tournament or anything."

Further adding fuel to the fire, Sykkuno questioned her about the prize of the hypothetical tournament.

"Hey Rae, what's the prize for that tournament?"

But what piqued fans' interest even more was Valkyrae's response to Sykkuno's question. She innocently added:

"What are you talking about? There's a tournament? What tournament?"

After being questioned about it again, she hilariously added:

"What tournament? Bring what up? Is it a Fall Guys tournament?"

Tagging along, the former Twitch star played his cards right and innocently gave away a major hint regarding their forthcoming tournament team system.

"I don't know why I asked you that because if there was a tournament it's not like I'd be on your team like that would be weird."

To which the 100 Thieves co-owner couldn't help but roll her eyes up, only to regret after a few seconds. That's not all, the streaming sensation revealed another big aspect of the project as she suggested that she might be the captain of one of the teams in such a tournament.

"In that moment I just felt like looking all around the area. That would be crazy if I happened to be the captain."

Fans react to Valkyrae and Sykkuno's 'hypothetical' tournament

Although not much was revealed about the tournament, the given information was enough to create a buzz on the internet. Needless to say, fans are already going crazy over the forthcoming tournament, and the speculation as to what it might look like has taken over the internet.

Fans react to the possible tournament leak (Image via- Offline Funny/YouTube)

Fans react to the possible tournament leak (Image via- Offline Funny/YouTube)

Something worth noting here is that nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Even though Offline TV members might be planning on a grand tournament soon, fans may have to wait a bit longer to get some official details regarding the same.

All in all, it seems like fans are in for a treat in the coming days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far