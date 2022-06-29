"I'm not Valkyrae, I don't get fancy roles" - Valkyrae and Sykkuno discuss their roles in Fall Guys live-action trailer

Sykkuno and Valkyrae recently spoke about featuring in the new Fall Guys live-action trailer. The release has made a huge splash with the Free For All update, which not only launches the game on next gen consoles but also makes it free to play.

Being the huge YouTube stars they are, both Sykkuno and Rae were part of the trailer for the big update. The former, however, was a little jealous of the bigger role that the 100 Thieves co-owner got in the commercial.

Sykkuno seems disgruntled about not having a bigger role in ad

Sykkuno and Valkyrae were doing a sponsored stream playing Fall Guys with Miyoung when talks about the ad came up.

After falling for the umpteenth time, Valkyrae raged into the mic before asking the others to mute her. That is when Sykkuno reminded her that they are on a sponsored stream so they cannot mute each other. Rae thanked Fall Guys for the sponsorship and also for featuring them in the ad:

"Thank you Fall Guys for sponsoring the stream. And putting us in the commercial. I turned into a dinosaur."

This is where Thomas hesitated to answer, clearly flushed that he only had to sit at a table for a brief scene:

"I, uh, sat there."

The anticlimactic answer made the three of them laugh out loud. Sykkuno clarified that he is not as famous as Rae for getting an extended role:

"Listen, I'm not Valkyrae. I don't get fancy roles. They told me, just sit here. And I was like, yeah, I can do that. I can sit there."

Rae, however, dropped a bombshell about there being a secret cut. Sykkuno was confused because apparently, they did not inform him:

"No, they didn't even tell me. I just literally woke up at 5.00 AM, showed up, they told me sit at this chair. Act surprised. And then I left."

Rae explained that there was another plan involving him but it was cut from the final version:

"No, no, no. The secret cut was that they blew him with a blowdryer. But it was cut from the commercial."

Sykkuno pulled a classic by not remembering it at all:

"I don't know. It's all a blur, it was so early. I don't have the same connections. I don't get these secrets. I just show up and sit there."

Laughing at the premise, Rae accused him of gaslighting. He had one further joke up his sleeve about sitting next to the girl in the ad:

"You can tell it was a commercian cus there was a girl sitting across from me. And you know how that goes..."

Fan reactions to Rae and Sykkuno's experience

Sykkuno's fans are a loyal bunch and they loved the fact that he was in the commercial. The streamer's chat was having the time of their lives when he quipped that he was just sitting there while Rae got to turn into a dinosaur. Some pointed out that he got paid to just sit down and look good:

Chat reacting to the story (Image via Sykkuno/ YouTube)

A couple of commenters were curious as to why the streamer was avoiding questions about the secret cut. While some fans really wanted to see the secret cut, a few thought that the short version Sykkuno tweeted might have some of the cut content. This was because it has an additional scene where the streamer can be seen doing his signature laugh:

Fans asking about the secret cut (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube )

Sykkuno @Sykkuno



the game is free to download on June 21st !! learn more here:

#ad I did a thing with @fallguysgame !!the game is free to download on June 21st !! learn more here: bit.ly/3NRoasI I did a thing with @fallguysgame !!the game is free to download on June 21st !! learn more here: bit.ly/3NRoasI#ad https://t.co/fnwl8baYCW

Rae clearly enjoyed her role as a dinosaur and if she is to be believed, Sykkuno had a bigger role in the commercial too. On the other hand, with new features like Voice chat and F2P (free-to-play), Fall Guys has certainly become even more fun to play with friends.

