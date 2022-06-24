"Every gamer has differing body proportions": Vincent Sin of Secretlab on importance of gaming chairs in esports and daily life

Secretlab's TITAN Evo 2022 chair is one of the best on the market, recently reviewed on Sportskeeda.

In a recent interaction with Jason Parker of Sportskeeda, Vincent Sin, Head of Industrial Design at Secretlab, discussed what makes their chairs such a popular option. They spoke about the challenges in creating the Titan Evo 2022, what makes them so comfortable and flexible, and what the future may hold for the company.

Q: Firstly, thanks for taking the time to speak with us. Secretlab is well-known for the quality of its chairs. The Secretlab 2020 Series of chairs were already an award-winning, high-quality device. What inspired updating the design? How long has the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 chair been in the works? Were there any major challenges in working on the new design?

Vincent: Many international reviewers rated our 2020 Series the best in the market, but we've never been one to sit back and rest on our laurels or think that we're unsurpassable. That made the development (or complete redevelopment) process incredibly painful because we had to go back to the drawing board even on features that people came to love.

But from the struggle comes the beauty of the designing process — creating newer, more powerful features that people didn't even know they needed, like our magnetic head pillow and completely re-engineered adjustable lumbar support.

What we had going for us was the economies of scale from producing over 1 million chairs annually. It gave us access to even higher quality materials and new-gen manufacturing technologies and allowed us to continue investing heavily into R&D while keeping it economically viable.

For example, $10M of R&D equates to $5-10 per chair. For companies operating at a smaller scale, the amount spent on R&D would naturally be a lot lower, or their product would be astronomically expensive.

To take our ergonomic design even further, we've even assembled our own Ergonomic Advisory Board consisting of ergonomic experts to work with our designers on putting the finishing touches on our chairs. For instance, physical therapist Dr Jordan Tsai's insights from working with esports athletes daily helped us better understand the areas of adjustment needed in a chair to improve sitting position.

Q: The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series chair is supposed to feature 4-way Lumbar support. How does that work to give gamers the most comfort possible?

Vincent: I'm glad you asked about this — the new 4-Way L-ADAPT™ Lumbar System is my favorite part of the chair! You can now adjust the depth and height (previously only the former).

That's important because every user and gamer has differing body proportions, so it allows you to find that sweet spot for your back regardless of your height. Not just that, the mechanism is made of a matrix of living hinges that flexes with you irrespective of your sitting position.

Our philosophy for seating has always been to make the chair versatile, to allow one to constantly shift and migrate stress away from different stress points throughout the day. This concurs with the view of Professor Mcgill, one of the world's leading experts on back pain.

The TITAN Evo 2022 promotes a good sitting posture while still providing the versatility to move about into other sitting positions (whether you're crossing your legs, leaning sideways, or reclining to take a break), which is very important for healthier joints.

Q: Has the partnership with the LEC (League of Legends European Championship) influenced the design of Secretlab chairs? Have any of the pros had inputs on what they'd like to see?

Vincent: We've been working with the world's best esports teams for years, and they're our most demanding users who train for 16 hours a day in our chairs, seven days a week, competing for millions of dollars.

To do so, they rely heavily on their equipment and a proper ergonomic chair to upkeep peak productivity, so there's no compromise for us on the design, testing, and validation of Secretlab chairs. Anyone else who needs a good chair will be well-covered.

And this doesn't just benefit gamers. Ultimately, being comfortably supported goes a long way to maintaining productivity. Most of us sit for long hours, and now, with remote/hybrid working arrangements being the norm, we're all spending more time than ever sitting in a chair at home — whether we're working, gaming, or just relaxing.

In fact, we've seen more and more users, even doctors, picking up Secretlab chairs for their office setups.

Q: How does the chair hold up for long hours of gaming? Does it remain cool and comfortable?

Vincent: Aside from the esports professionals who trust our chairs to keep them comfortable and well-supported, I think reviewers like yourself would be able to attest to this as well!

You shared that many other chairs can feel awkward and uncomfortable. This usually happens because many chairs, including office chairs, tend to force users into a 'perfect posture.'

This isn't a natural position for most of us, so it can feel uncomfortable or even cause aches after prolonged sitting.

In fact, your chair should work for you without being intrusive. If you can forget about the chair altogether when you're sitting in it, that's when you know you've got a good chair.

For that to happen, you need to be well-supported with your weight evenly distributed across a medium-firm seat base and with the correct ergonomic features such as a waterfall seat base edge, a dynamic 4-way lumbar support system, and fully adjustable armrests.

It's interesting that you brought up staying cool too. Your neck and wrists are the best cooling zones — cooling these areas would help lower your overall body temperature.

This is why our head pillow is engineered with a layer of cooling gel, and our Technogel armrests also create the same effect for our forearms. This isn't something we usually address, but it's one of many little details we've incorporated into the design of our chairs for the best user experience.

Vincent: Many of us are now sitting for longer hours than ever because of remote working arrangements. Adding up all the hours for work, gaming, watching Netflix, or anything else done on the computer, we could be sitting for 12 hours or even more.

Now, that doesn't sound too different from the hours that pro-gamers put in. Being comfortable and well-supported is equally crucial for everyone, lacking which, you could be dealing with health issues like carpal tunnel syndrome and chronic back aches.

Having your chair in the design of your favorite game or comic just makes it even more personal to you. I often have friends sharing screenshots when they spot Secretlab chairs in their Zoom calls, and seeing Keith Gill testifying to Congress in our Game of Thrones Lannister Edition chair was an all-time highlight.

Even corporations, government agencies, and hospitals have outfitted their offices with our chairs because they just work.

Vincent: So you can try out our new PlushCell memory foam armrests or the upcoming designs brewing in the lab! But in all seriousness, that customizability to preference or need is how we intend to allow each user to finetune and elevate their Secretlab sitting experience.

Are there any improvements that the developers would like to implement in the future — massage systems, charging stations, anything of that nature?

Vincent: I don't even know where to start, but if you've seen how we made an April Fools' joke (the TITAN XXS) real, then you know you've got to stay tuned!

The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 became available on July 12, 2021, through various styles, bringing comfort and customization to gaming chairs. The company continues to push the boundaries of what esports and gaming chairs can be through their designs. Please read our review of the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 here.

