Warzone 2.0 set to receive new tactical gadgets that can take down helos

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will bring a culmination of many new and interesting gadgets and weapons. The expansion of an already massive arsenal will be a tremendous change that will be appreciated by fans.

A new gadget was spotted, which appears to be a drone with explosives attached to it. The gadget was shown taking down an enemy helicopter, which exploded upon contact.

Here is a detailed discussion on what this gadget is and how it will affect the new battle royale, Warzone 2.0.

Warzone 2.0 introduces drones that can take down aircrafts

Activision has decided to step up for its new titles as multiple new tactical gadgets will be making their debut in Warzone 2.0. One of the most curious inventions is going to be a drone that can take down choppers.

The trailer shows a player equipping the gadget on top of a moving vehicle, subsequently proceeding to deploy it. It is deployable on the move, while being mounted on a vehicle further contributes to the realism Warzone 2.0 aims to achieve.

Immediately after deploying the drone, the perspective changes to a drone camera view. It can be speculated that players will be able to control the movements of the flying gadget. Either that will be the case, or they will be able to plant the drone mid-air like an air mine to interfere with the airspace that is available in Warzone 2.0.

The trailer also shows the exact construction of the gadget. An explosive is seen attached to the belly of the drone, which then carries it directly below itself and takes flight. The text on the drone says “TANTO,” signifying either the model or the manufacturer.

When using the drone, players will be engaged in drone-view mode, and will probably be vulnerable to enemy fire, should they be spotted. This will create a certain balance where the drone's user can eliminated while trying to take down airborne enemies.

However, there is uncertainty about what will become of the drone when it is mid-flight and the user is taken down. If it maintains its elevation, it is perfectly possible to use the gadget as an air mine. If the drone loses its altitude and falls to the ground when unequipped, players will have to detonate or crash the drone somewhere else.

The gadget will see multiple uses if its movement is controlled by players. It could be used to take down ground assets and players as well.

The possibilities seem endless with such a unique tactical gadget being introduced. Fans will surely see this as a positive improvement that can be used to take down unsuspecting enemies.

