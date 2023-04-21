Warzone 2 Developers subtly balance 'pay-to-win' DMZ bundles after community outrage

Some of the new premium skin bundles in Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 3 come with added bonuses in DMZ mode. One such bundle, which includes a UAV killstreak, has proven particularly contentious, leading the developers to subtly nerf it in the latest mini patch. Otherwise, the latest patch has added tons of highly desirable content, mechanics, and quality-of-life updates to both the bottle royale and DMZ game modes.

Discontent due to Warzone 2 Roze and Thorn DMZ 'pay-to-win' bundle causes developers to nerf it subtly

Cosmetic items in games like Warzone 2 don't usually impact the gameplay of the title in a significant manner. However, the latest Warzone 2 patch comes with quite a few paid Operator skins — the Classic Ghost and the EOD Specialist — that include bonus effects like added armor vests and medium backpacks while spawning in DMZ.

Meanwhile, the Roze and Thorn bundle comes with an added UAV killstreak has courted the most criticism. Those who buy this skin will spawn in DMZ with a UAV in their inventory, giving them a sizable advantage in the early game.

New Roze and Thorn bundle (Image via Activision)

Due to the negative backlash, Warzone 2 developers have nerfed UAVs in the latest update, stating:

"Added a one-minute countdown on DMZ match start before Player can use UAV Killstreak."

Despite this nerf, both casual players and popular streamers feel it is not enough and that the developers should remove these added DMZ bonuses from new premium skin bundles altogether.

Players will be hoping both the management and the developers pay heed to this negative feedback from the community and steer Warzone 2 away from the 'pay-to-win formula that has plagued numerous multiplayer titles.

