Warzone 2 fans angry as UI gets in the way of gameplay

Warzone 2 is a well-known title with outstanding visuals. Fans are pleased with its aesthetics and graphics optimizations; however, this game isn't without its flaws. Fans have recently complained about the UI getting disrupting the gameplay experience in WZ 2. Vital HUD messages are flashed in the screen's center, obscuring the player's view, especially while they are in the middle of combat.

Since gamers can engage one another in gunfights at any time, if one's visibility is impeded for even a second, it can cause them to lose focus on their target and miss shots. This article will offer a closer look at the issue.

Warzone 2 HUD notifications interfere with gameplay

Community Reaction (Image via Reddit)

Players are now frustrated, claiming that crucial HUD messages such as "Gulag Closed, Resurgence Closed," "Precision Airstrike," "Black Site Open," and more are always shown in over their crosshairs, resulting in missed shots. The issue was addressed on Reddit by user u/bugistuta, who expressed their outrage, saying:

"For the love of god: please move the visual UX clutter."

Other individuals quickly jumped into the comment area to offer their opinions. One user stated that they had been killed several times by enemies they couldn't even see due to HUD notifications and proposed that the developers provide a function to alter notification opacity.

Several individuals replied to the comment saying that "nobody at Activision plays the game" because that's the only logical explanation for not solving this visual issue.

Community Reaction (Image via Reddit)

Many players also complained about this title's audio since background noises such as loud announcements, airplanes, and other things disrupted their gaming experience.

Community Reaction (Image via Reddit)

Community Reaction (Image via Reddit)

Some people even suggested that pressing F10 at the game's start would mute everything but voice chat and will solve the Warzone 2 audio problem.

The aforementioned community reactions indicate that the current player population is experiencing this visual issue in Warzone 2 Season 3. This requires immediate attention from the developers since player frustration will build over time, and some Warzone 2 players may even abandon the game. To retain this title's playerbase, the creators should provide a patch to fix the issue as soon as possible.

