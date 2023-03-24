Warzone 2 players ask for HUD improvement as it causes severe "visibility problems"

Released in November last year, Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone 2 delivers a realistic first-person shooter experience with stunning graphics. With most of the player base satisfied with the graphics optimization that's been provided, the developers regularly address and fix other visual issues by gathering data from different sources and responding to community feedback. No online game can be truly perfect, as there will always be different issues, bugs, glitches, and more.

A few community responses to the HUD notification in Warzone 2 (Image via Reddit)

While such problems are eventually resolved, they can return at any time, so the developers must continuously monitor and distribute patches to address a wide range of issues. Warzone 2 players are currently facing a new visual issue with an important HUD notification, which is especially frustrating as it can block their vision during combat. The following article will go into greater detail about this particular issue.

A particular HUD notification is interfering with players' gameplay in Warzone 2

In Warzone 2, the visual aspect is extremely important as most gunfights take place at medium to long ranges, making it advantageous for players with better graphic settings. If visibility is impacted, even for a brief moment, they can lose focus and miss their shots. Numerous fans have been complaining about a particular HUD (Head-up display) notification in the game.

The questionable HUD notification in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and Reddit)

Fans playing the Resurgence mode typically see important notifications on their screens, such as "Respawning disabled," "Airstrike," and many others on Ashika Island. The information is presented laterally in large, opaque characters, which completely obscures an important section of the player's vision. This has made the entire community frustrated as several players have lost gunfights because of this HUD issue.

A frustrated Reddit user names Jesus_COD even posted a video with the caption, "Do devs at least know their announcements are cause visibility problems for all this time?"

A Reddit post showing the problem that's faced by players due to this HUD notification (Image via Reddit)

Shortly after, many other fans entered the comment section to express their anger as they were losing gunfights because of this poorly placed notification.

Based on the images, the community's frustration and anger seems justified, with the notification obstructing the players' vision. Considering that it appears right in the middle of the screen (perfectly over the crosshairs), this means that if they're shooting at an enemy player and this notification appears, they will lose vision of their target.

Several players have requested that Warzone 2 developers address this frustrating issue and make the required adjustments. In fact, one user stated that Infinity Ward wasn't doing a good job because the exact same issue occurred in the original Warzone title and was later fixed by Raven. Their comment stated, "Infinity Ward management is incompetent. Raven had already fixed this in WZ1 and now we're back to the same issues we had years ago."

As such, the HUD issue is preventing players from truly enjoying the game, but it's highly likely that the developers will address this issue shortly. In the past, they deleted the Armor Break notification with the Warzone 2 Reloaded update after numerous players complained about it, so we can assume that this HUD problem will potentially be fixed soon as well.

