Warzone 2 fans are disappointed they can't team up with random players after having a blast in-game

Since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, fans have been complaining about the gameplay as it consists of numerous bugs and glitches. However, it's not just the in-game experience that is at fault since Warzone 2's system of social interactions within the community has been a topic of criticism for a long time as well.

The developers fixed the massive issue of the Social tab not working. However, a recent post by a Redditor showcased that one of the most important features in Warzone 2's social sector is still not working. Essentially, you can't play with your random teammates after a blast of a match, which is known to be disappointing to the community.

To learn more about the issue and some fixes that the community uses to counter it, read below.

Warzone 2 players are frustrated they can't matchmake with random teammates after having "the best experience"

With Warzone 2 taking the lead on the battle royale experience in Call of Duty, one should experience a quality of life that would be better than the previous iteration. However, in terms of social experience, it's worse than before. A Reddit user named, u/_mescot_ posted a statement on Reddit about how they could not join the random teammates they had in the previous match.

Furthermore, when the player tried to check if their teammates were on the list of recently met players or not, the game showcased those they had met more than 200 days ago. This can surely be annoying and frustrating for a player who wants to have a great social experience from the FPS title.

One of the unique factors in Warzone is how you can have a great social experience in-game. You can get matches with random players and if you're having fun, you can immediately take them back to your lobby with the "Play again with Team" option.

If that does not work, there is still an option where you can go and see the players you recently met in the game. You can send friend requests or invite them to your lobby to play again. Further, you can also drop a text message using the 'whisper' option.

As such, with this issue hampering the players' ability to create lobbies with random players in Warzone 2, fans are now more frustrated than ever.

How to play with random teammates

The community has found some fixes and if you want to invite random players that you just met to your lobby, follow the instructions given below:

Clip your recent gameplay Watch the video Note down the player's name and Activision ID Manually send them a friend request

You can also visit the Social tab, check the voice party, and send a friend request from there. These are the methods that you can try before Raven fixes the issue.

It is worth noting that Warzone has helped everyone make friends and build a community that the fans cherish. However, with features like these not working properly, it would surely be a massive blow to the community who love the game. Fans are hoping that Raven Software will take this matter into consideration and make changes as soon as possible.

