Warzone 2 players on Reddit furious over constant crashes of DMZ mode

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released a few weeks after Modern Warfare 2 came out as a Battle Royale sequel to Warzone Caldera. The game skyrocketed in popularity on the day of its launch and earned a massive playerbase in the first week alone.

Warzone 2’s release brought the debut of the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) game mode and provided a survival mode experience to the entire Call of Duty community.

A massive game mode update is bound to have a few in-game bugs that degrade the overall gaming experience. Similar issues have popped up in the DMZ game mode, leaving the entire community furious.

Many Warzone 2 players have taken to Reddit to raise their concerns about these issues.

Warzone 2 players facing difficulties while picking up items in DMZ mode

Players have recently discovered a new issue with the DMZ game mode; it crashes every time players upgrade their backpacks.

The new looting mechanics have already received criticism from the community as players face difficulties while picking up items in almost every match.

The new looting mechanics were originally meant to introduce a more realistic approach when picking up ground items. Instead, the backpack system has taken a U-turn and now causes the DMZ game mode to crash quite frequently.

The lack of a reconnect feature has left many players stranded, losing all their DMZ progression.

However, the current DMZ game mode contains a “Beta” tag on the main and home screen, which should make up for some of the mishaps occurring. Since the game mode was released and made playable, one can expect the developers to take note of this issue quickly and address the recurring crashes with a targeted patch.

Encountering bugs and issues in such a huge game mode is not unheard of. The DMZ mode has multiple problems, and a lot of players have decided to stop playing it until a new update arrives and fixes the game-crashing bugs.

A few players have provided some workarounds for the issues, but they cannot be considered sure-shot fixes as they deal with RAM and VRAM usage instead of direct interaction with Warzone 2 or DMZ.

Some players have noted that their game stopped crashing after tweaking their in-game graphics settings.

Activision may be actively monitoring the situation and preparing a major update to bring the entire DMZ mode back to life and remove its "Beta" tag altogether.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and the best weapon builds for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes