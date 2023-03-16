Warzone 2 reveals all free items in gift packs for title's third anniversary

The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received its mid-way refresh, the 'Reloaded' update that tweaks various aspects of the game, including quality-of-life changes, bug fixes, and more.

As it is the third anniversary of Warzone 1 (released March 10, 2020), free rewards in the form of gift packs will be awarded by Warzone 2 in the in-game store. These rewards can also be equipped in Modern Warfare 2. The developers have revealed the gifts and the dates they will be available.

Claim Warzone 2 third-anniversary gift packs from store every four days

The gifts and their respective dates (Image via Activision)

As per the developers, seven rewards will be given away for free to all Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players on any platform, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A new item will be available in the store every four days until April 8.

To claim them, navigate to the in-game store of either game, scroll down until you find the gift pack, and click on 'Claim Gift.' This will add the item(s) to your inventory from which they can be equipped.

Peak Calling Card – March 15

The Peak Calling Card references the area north of the Prison in Verdansk, which is currently available in the in-game store.

Verdansk 2020 Emblem – March 19

The Verdansk 2020 Emblem will showcase next to your calling card, which displays the skyscrapers of the main map of Warzone 1 while players in the background pull their parachutes. It also highlights the game's first memorable wallpaper, with Ghost standing atop a crashed helicopter with a gun in his right hand.

Remember Sticker (March 23)

The Remember Sticker can be applied to any weapon in the game. It says "Happy Birthday • Established • March 10th, 2020" on the sides with "Call of Duty: Warzone" in the center.

Memory Maker Weapon Blueprint (March 27)

This is a weapon blueprint for the Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle, showcasing various names of events and maps in the history of Warzone, this includes "Rebirth Island," "Pacific Island," "Fortune's Keep," "Verdansk '84", "2.0", and more.

Gulag Calling Card (March 31)

The Calling Card represents the first Gulag in Warzone 1, which had a simple yet effective design and was popular with the Call of Duty community.

Verdansk ’84 Vinyl (April 4)

The Verdansk '84 is a simple vinyl representing the revamped Verdansk map released with the integration of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone 1.

Birthday Charm (April 8)

Lastly, players can claim the Birthday Charm, which can be equipped with any weapon. It is a simple birthday cake with 'Happy Birthday' written on it.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

