Warzone 2's latest bug is making the whole lobby disappear from the match

Getting your game crashed in the Warzone 2 lobby is probably not a new experience for players. What if you could crash the whole server using a glitch in the game?

It might seem like a made-up story, but a player found a new bug that is apparently causing all the players in the lobby to leave the match. In a Reddit thread, user u/alexandremix posted a video where you can disconnect the whole lobby by killing yourself using a grenade when you are invincible in the pre-game lobby.

Here are more details about the bug that the Redditor and other players have found.

Redditor finds a new glitch to crash the whole lobby by just using a grenade in Warzone 2

The video showcases the player using a grenade when invincible in the pre-game lobby.

You are only invincible in the pre-game lobby just before you jump into the plane, and the countdown goes on for almost five seconds; however, when the countdown reaches three, the player brings their grenade out and kills themself.

The funny part is, after a short while, they got disconnected, and apparently, the whole lobby had the same fate. The post owner confirmed in the comment thread that their viewers in the game lobby had the same experience while playing the match.

According to the post owner, the reason lies behind the game code, where it thinks the player has died while they are alive, causing it to consider "two variables" and enter into a loop.

Another user named Qwertykeyboard shared their experience from Warzone 1, where the dead icon would stick with the player's name if they did the same thing.

Some users have also discovered that the glitch only works for the solo queue, and the same does not happen when you are in the lobby with your squad.

While this is surely a concern for the entire community in-general, another user named IneedtoBmyLonsomeTs raised an issue where stream snipers could end win streaks for streamers by exploiting this glitch in the Warzone 2 lobby.

With Warzone 2's Season 2 getting closer and closer, this new bug does seem concerning; however, fans can expect Raven Software to take the matter into consideration and fix it as soon as possible.

Warzone 2 Season 2 will go live on February 15.

