Warzone 2's latest update has broken Polyatomic Camo

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 recently rolled out an update that enables animations in the Polyatomic skin. However, players have been reporting that the latest update has broken the game. After the patch, the camouflage, which was supposed to be animated, now appears to be broken, making weapons with the camo equipped look ugly.

Polyatomic Camo is one of the two new Mastery Camos (along with the Orion Camo) introduced in the series with Modern Warfare 2. Being a Mastery Camo, the process involved in unlocking the skin isn't particularly easy.

It requires players to unlock the Gold Camo for 51 weapons in the game. Once that is done, they are required to unlock Platinum for all 51 weapons. This unlocks the challenge to unlock Polyatomic Camo. Hence, this makes the Polyatomic skin a highly sought-after skin.

With the skin having been earned and now broken with the latest patch, players are displeased with the developers.

Polyatomic Camo broken after latest Warzone 2 patch

Broken Polyatomic Camo (Image via Reddit)

As per reports, the latest update (March 21, 2023), introduced animations to the Polyatomic Camouflage in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. However, this update has simultaneously broken the skin, resulting in a glitch-like appearance of weapons with the Camo equipped.

This isn't a rare instance and has been reported by many players who have taken to social media platforms and forums to express their dismay. The Camo, which should appear as a glossy purple skin with pyramid-like structures on it, becomes stretched for those affected by it. As a result, the original look of the skin is lost.

The March 21, 2023 patch made the following changes to the weapon camouflage in the game:

Added animation to the Polyatomic camo

Slightly increased animation speed of the Orion camo

While the latest Warzone 2 update was launched to fix several known bugs, it ended up introducing a few others that are now breaking the game.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes