Warzone 2 will finally receive a highly desired Caldera HUD feature in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is bringing in a ton of exciting changes and additions to the game, including new operators, weapons, quality-of-life updates, and much more. The developers have published the official overview of the major update. However, not everything new has been revealed, with some unannounced changes also coming to the game.

Many alterations are coming with the Reloaded update, but the complete list of changes will be included in the patch notes released right before the update goes live. One of the changes consists of an in-game HUD update that will be helpful during the battle royale matches.

Highly anticipated HUD feature from Caldera is being added to Warzone 2

As confirmed by 'ModernWarzone,' a Warzone 2 content creator, a few unannounced changes are coming to the Call of Duty title, one of which includes upgrades to the in-game HUD while in Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. The creator claims the source for his information is a developer call with all of the Call of Duty Studios.

Perk Package icons are displayed in the in-game HUD of Warzone Caldera, which gives the player a clear idea of which perks they have currently equipped. After getting a loadout package, it is easy to forget which perks were part of your current package. Knowing your perks will help you decide which perk package to select with your second loadout.

• Equipped Perk Packs will now show on the HUD in the lower-right

With Season 3 Reloaded, the perks you have currently equipped will be displayed in the lower-right corner of the screen in Warzone 2. This change will not particularly give an advantage while in the middle of firefights but will improve the quality of life of the game marginally.

Various other unannounced changes are also listed by the content creator, such as the inclusion of other contracts on the TacMap while on an active contract, an oxygen meter while underwater, removal of pinging enemies through smokes, reduction of AI difficulty at Strongholds, and much more.

Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is scheduled to release on May 10, 2023, on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

