"We can't really sustain this" - Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt changes track with new monthly pass and game mode

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt hasn't exactly experienced the smoothest of launches in recent times, and the developers have been quick to understand it.

If the latest news is anything to go with, there will now be a major change starting with the upcoming summer update planned for July 14. There will be monthly content drops and greater variety in content if the plans are fruitful.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is an innovative title based on a tried and tested formula. A free-to-play battle royale game, it has certain features that work well compared to other titles in the genre. However, content is vitally important, and while the game is still in early access, some fans have expressed their displeasure with the current state of things.

The reworked Battle Pass is one of the many changes the developers are planning to make with the hopes that it will help Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt gain more traction.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt will also receive a reworked monthly Battle Pass system

As told to VG247, some exciting changes are being planned by the developers. One of them includes a new 8v8 deathmatch mode which will be different from the current offerings. This mode will pit teams against each other and emphasize more straightforward gameplay.

Another major change is the Battle Pass, which will have 100 tiers of rewards and will be available for a month. As usual, there will be a free path, and players can choose to unlock the premium path for 600 tokens.

Sharkmob has already confirmed that the game will have monthly Battle Passes from now on, allowing them to add more content.

Sharkmob's original plans for seasonal and Battle Pass length seemed to do with what the competitors were doing. It has become clear, how different formula to excel, and producer David Sirland is quite clear that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt will require a major overhaul:

"We realised quite quickly into the season that we can't really sustain this as the team we are - and it's also hurting us because the content plan is essentially holding us back from making quicker gameplay updates faster, and fixing the key aspects of the game that our core players are screaming for in some cases."

Sirland added that the onus wouldn't be to add content but to fix the issues reported by the players. Despite a relatively smooth release, many bugs have been popping up here and there. It's expected from an early access title, and fans will be hoping they're fixed right away.

Sirland has also mentioned that the game will stay in early access for the time being, and the monthly pass system will also be an experiment.

"We want to try and see if it's better to do 100 ranks and make it cheaper? Are shorter passes released more often better? That's something we will work on for sure as we go forward, and we don't expect this one to last the full 12 weeks."

It will be interesting to find out how the new system will work once the update goes live on July 14. Most fans feel that the core experience is quite solid, but there's a need for an improvement in the overall sense.

A shorter season with more content drops could be that magic formula. The 8v8 deathmatch also looks promising and different from what currently exists in the title. However, Sharkmob's execution of turning Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt into a success in the coming days will have to go smoothly.

