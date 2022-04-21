What to expect from Saints Row’s “Ultimate” Character Customization: No gender boundaries, asymmetrical face customizations, and more

Publishers Deep Silver, together with developers Volition, have released an extensive Saints Row showcase spotlighting some of the amazing customization features that fans will be able to look forward to in the title.

Saints Row will be a complete reboot of the series, where the developers will look to combine all the action, crime, and drama that players have come to expect in previous entries in the franchise.

The new trailer, which dropped today on Deep Silver’s official YouTube channel, lay great focus on the type of customizations that players will be able to opt into for Characters, Cars, and weapons.

Set in Santo Ileso, Saints Row 2022 is one of the most immersive entries to the franchise, and the reboot will allow the player to customize anything they want and add anything to their character without any rules and limits.

So what are some of the additional Character Customization features that fans will be able to enjoy once the action adventure officially drops in August?

Everything new with Saints Row’s “Ultimate” Character Customization: Building a criminal empire with style

Saints Row will allow players to customize almost everything about their character in the game so that they can be their boss.

The following are some of the customization features that fans can look forward to:

1) Detailed clothing customizations

In Saints Row, players will be able to show off their clothing style, as they will be able to tweak and change almost anything that their character is wearing.

From shirts, pants, shoes, gloves to even socks and underwear, the feature will allow players to do a lot more to personalize what their character gets to wear.

2) Hair, body, and asymmetrical face customizations

When it comes to customizing the character itself, the title will provide much more than it used to in previous entries. The franchise reboot will allow players to customize and style every hair on the character’s head down to the eyebrow color.

Fans will also be able to create a character on anything or any theme that they want and even control the type and texture of the skin. Scars, gloss, and tint will also be a part of the customization menu, along with the amount of muscle and vein definition they want on their characters.

However, perhaps what players will be most interested in trying out is the asymmetrical face customizations that the game will provide. Fans will be able to make both sides of their character’s faces uniquely different, allowing them to have a more unique and personalized look in the game.

3) No gender boundaries: Every body part is customizable

Volition has sought to remove all gender boundaries in character customizations in the game, and there will be no restrictions or rules. Players will be able to put anything they want on the body, anywhere they want.

They can even change the proportions of body parts to their heart’s content and boast a style that fits their attitude the best.

Saints Row launch date and platforms

Saints Row is set to launch on August 23, 2022, across all major platforms of One and Xbox Series X|S, along with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Epic Games Store).

Fans will be able to pre-order the game from the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Epic Games Store, and all official retailers listed on the game’s official website.

Edited by Srijan Sen