What to expect from Saints Row’s “Ultimate” Vehicle Customization: Signature abilities, Car performance booster, and more

Saints Row fans are definitely in for a treat as the 2022 franchise reboot will look to be one of the most immersive entries into the series yet.

Publishers Deep Silver and developers Volition have looked to remove all barriers to customization, and players will be able to personalize their characters, vehicles, and weapons in whichever way they want.

The upcoming action-adventure wants players to be their own boss and run a crime syndicate in style, because of which there will be no rules, and fans can go crazy about who they want to be in the game.

In a new trailer that dropped today on Deep Silver’s official YouTube channel, the developers showed the type of customizations that players can opt into when Saints Row officially drops this August.

Set in Santo Ileso, Saints Row 2022 will have some of the most remarkable collections of vehicles that fans will be able to customize the way they want. So what are some of the fantastic features that players can expect from the game?

Everything new with Saints Row’s “Ultimate” Vehicle Customization: Ridin’ Dirty

With over 80 vehicles to collect, Saint Row will significantly improve on the number of rides it offers players and a ton of customizable features to make every car look incredibly unique and personalized.

Here are some of the vehicle customization features that players can expect:

1) Body modifications: Applying exotic parts and pieces

Players will get to modify every part of the car and constantly swap in and out body parts as they see fit. Exotic parts will also be up for collection throughout the game, which players will be able to swap in and swap out when required.

Car colors, grime, neon lights, HUDs, wheels, and decals will all be interchangeable, and the player will, and vehicles can be custom-made in whichever way the player chooses.

2) Boosting car performance to make them combat-ready

Apart from the more cosmetic and visual aspects of “Ultimate” Vehicle Customization, players will be able to significantly boost the performance of their cars with additional upgrades and modifiers.

From acceleration to nitro to raw speed and off-road kits, there is so much that fans will be able to do in the car, and even go as far as to make them a key part of their arsenal as they go about conquering the streets.

3) Going beyond signature abilities and implementing additional vehicle features and perks

Signature abilities of vehicles can be slotted out and replaced by unique features that will allow the player’s car to have better combat capabilities. Perks like “crab steering”, ejector seats, or even dragging around a metal ball on a chain are some things fans will get to play around with.

Cars will have their base stats like performance and durability, which can also be upgraded, along with a feature to unlock new skills and signature abilities.

There are so many ways that players will be able to outmaneuver the cops and even engage enemies in Saints Row.

Saints Row launch date and platforms

Saints Row 2022, the franchise reboot, will be gearing up for an official launch on August 23rd, 2022. It will drop on all major platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Epic Games Store).

Preorders for the game are now live, and fans looking to play the game from day one will be able to purchase it directly from the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Epic Games Store, and all official retailers listed on the game's official website.

