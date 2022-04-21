What to expect from Saints Row’s “Ultimate” Weapon Customizations: Color changes, complete look overhaul, and more 

The Saints Row 2022 franchise reboot will boast a vast number of new and additional features from previous franchise entries.

With the game set to have its official release in August this year, fans of the series are pretty excited to see what publishers Deep Silver and developers Volition have in store for them in their next action adventure.

In a recent showcase, the developers provided a comprehensive look at some of the fantastic customization features coming with the game.

There will be no barriers to what players will be able to tweak and what they cannot do, as Saints Row will be eliminating rules and restrictions that can limit players in personalizing their experience in the game.

Apart from some amazing character and vehicle customizations, the title will also allow fans to personalize their weapons. From looks to upgrades to how it functions, there is a lot that fans will be able to play around with when the game launches.

Everything new with Saints Row’s “Ultimate” Weapon Customizations: Sun’s Out, Guns Out

With so many weapons included in the game, there are a lot of custom builds that players will be able to invest in when in combat. Fans can take on enemies and conquer the streets the way they want to, as Saints Row will allow them to customize every aspect of their loadout.

1) Changing every aspect of the weapon’s looks

Saints Row players will be able to change every aspect of their weapon’s looks, adjust the material, and change the color of each part. There are an infinite number of combinations that gamers can opt into and personalize their guns and make them look exactly the way they want.

Textures will also be a part of the customization menu, and one will be able to pick from different options like textures and patterns and adjust the amount of gloss and metallic finish that the gun will have.

2) Decal customizations

There will be plenty of decal options in Saints Row, some themed around the “Wild West” and some even very vibrant and fun ones for those who want their weapons to look sleek and cool when clicking heads in the game.

3) Completely change how the weapon looks

Players will also be able to completely change how their weapons look in the game. Instead of just swapping out colors, decals, stickers, and textures, players can go on and completely change how their weapons look in the game.

Volition has made it so that gamers can make their rocket launcher look like an entire guitar case. Assault rifles can also be turned into an umbrella, a melee bat into a Pinata bat, and a grenade launcher into a potato cannon.

There will be a lot of gimmicky weapons as well, which will not do precisely what they are supposed to, which will add a completely different gameplay element to Saints Row.

Saints Row launch date and platforms

The franchise reboot will officially launch on August 23, 2022. It will drop on all major platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Epic Games Store).

Players interested in playing the game from day one will be able to preorder it from the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Epic Games Store, and all official retailers listed on the game’s official website.

