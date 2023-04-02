When does "Totally The Same BR" end in Warzone 2? 

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's April Fool's Day LTM (Limited Timed Mode) has returned for the second year in a row overhauling various aspects of the battle royale while completely opposing its "realistic" aspect. "Totally The Same BR" modifies multiple mechanics in Al Mazrah, such as the addition of low gravity, forcing players to launch into the air if they are hit by grenades. Furthermore, they can only use crossbows and Dual Kodachis in Gulag. Funnily enough, players can also build a nuke from the buy station.

Last date of the "Totally the same BR" event in Warzone 2

A new #Warzone2 Playlist is now live!Nothing weird about it.It's Totally The Same BR that you're used to! A new #Warzone2 Playlist is now live!Nothing weird about it. It's Totally The Same BR that you're used to!😈

Since it is an April Fool's Day event, it goes without saying that it started on April 1 at midnight PT. There was no prior announcement of its arrival in Warzone 2. A simple playlist update at midnight PT removed all other battle royale modes for Al Mazrah and replaced them with this Limited Time Mode.

The event is only available on Al Mazrah, and hence, all of the resurgence game modes on Ashika Island are still available to play in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quad squad sizes.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware This Totally The Same change is live until 4/3 @ 12AM PT! This Totally The Same change is live until 4/3 @ 12AM PT!

The "Totally the same BR" event will be available in Warzone 2 for 48 hours, starting April 1, 2023, and ending on April 3, 2023, at midnight PT.

The dates and times for the event ending in all regions are:

April 3, 12 am PT (US West Coast)

April 3, 2 am CT (Illinois)

April 3, 3 am ET (US East Coast)

April 3, 8 am GMT (UK)

April 3, 9 am CEST (Central Europe)

April 3, 10 am MSK (Moscow)

April 3, 12:30 pm IST (India)

April 3, 3 pm CST (China)

April 3, 4 pm JST (Japan)

April 3, 5 pm AEDT (Australia)

April 3, 7 pm NZDT (New Zealand)

Season 2 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live on all platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. However, it is also ending soon, with the battle pass cycle coming to an end on April 12, and subsequently commencing Season 3.

