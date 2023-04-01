Call of Duty: Warzone 2's special limited-time mode for April Fools is here and, just like last year, it's a crazy way to play the battle royale. While this inclusion's name of Totally The Same BR would suggest there's nothing special about its gameplay, in reality, that's far from the truth. From low gravity to zero fall damage, this fresh mode is a complete overhaul of your usual battle royale experience.

While a few of its features were seen in the previous year's version, the new iteration has brought some that are exclusive to WZ2. If you are looking to see exactly what the mode is and how it works, this article has got you covered.

Totally The Same BR in Warzone 2, all changes explained

Just like Warzone 1, this year's April Fools' mode has brought back Zero Fall damage in the game. This means that when you're jumping from a plane or highrise in Totally The Same BR, you won't require a parachute to ensure you land safely. You can just jump and start running; this sure saves some time.

A new #Warzone2 Playlist is now live!

Furthermore, the mode also allows players to experience low gravity. You can jump higher, and this will not only affect your Operator but also your lethal equipment. It will affect your grenades' when you throw them into the air.

Moreover, in this mode, you will not take damage from your own lethal equipment. It also features some changes in the Gulag weapons. Unlike in normal Gulag, you won't have a pistol or a firearm to engage with your opponent. The new mode will allow you to use only crossbows and Dual Kodachis.

The most interesting change that is exclusive to the current iteration of Warzone is the introduction of Build and Arm a Nuke in the buy station. This title introduced a system related to getting the weapon of destruction earlier in the battle royale mode. However, acquiring it is probably the most difficult task a player can face in the game.

To make things funnier, Warzone 2's developers have added an option to build a nuke from the buy station in Totally The Same BR. But, sadly, you won't be able to buy it, and it will always cost more in-game money than you'll have with you.

This Totally The Same change is live until 4/3 @ 12AM PT!

If you wait too long to play the mode in Warzone 2, you might just miss the chance to do so since it will be available for players until April 4, 12 am PT.

Warzone 2 Season 2 reloaded is also coming to an end soon. Based on the battle pass cycle, the next season should start on April 12. While Activision is yet to confirm this, players can expect it to begin on that date.

