The third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is almost here, which is set to bring a lot of enticing content to both games. This includes Al Mazrah Resurgence, Gunfight Game Mode, Intervention Sniper Rifle, Discord integration, and much more. In most parts of the world, Season 3 will be released on April 12, with four regions seeing this launch on the following day.

As the new Season's release is global, all regions around the world will get the update at the same time. Furthermore, it will be available on all platforms simultaneously as well.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 release date and time for all regions and platforms

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 bit.ly/S03-Roadmap It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWIIThe battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog ▶️ bit.ly/S03-Roadmap https://t.co/kXrWWlkw83

The official dates and times for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 3 release are:

April 12, 10:00 am PT (US West Coast)

April 12, 12:00 pm CT (Illinois)

April 12, 1:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

April 12, 6:00 pm GMT (UK)

April 12, 7:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

April 12, 8:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

April 12, 10:30 pm IST (India)

April 13, 1:00 am CST (China)

April 13, 2:00 am JST (Japan)

April 13, 3:00 am AEDT (Australia)

April 13, 5:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

Unexpectedly, a lot of content will be added to both games next season that will rejuvenate the playerbase while also improving the gaming experience since various bugs and glitches will be ironed out.

The upcoming season is named "Alejandro v. Valeria" as it revolves around these two characters from Modern Warfare 2's campaign going up against each other. Both entities will also be available as playable Operators in multiplayer game modes.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Alejandro and Valeria settle this once and for all in Season 03 launching April 12. What you don't do your competitors will 🦂Alejandro and Valeria settle this once and for all in Season 03 launching April 12. What you don't do your competitors will 🦂🐍Alejandro and Valeria settle this once and for all in Season 03 launching April 12. https://t.co/abE2qYmuZF

According to an official blog post, the seasonal update will be available for download two days before the season's release on April 10 at 10 am PT, and its patch notes will be made public between the update becoming available for pre-load and the season's launch.

Lastly, the season's patch for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 can be expected to be around 20GB on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes