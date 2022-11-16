"Wicked": xQc reacts to Maya Higa's return to streaming after the CrazySlick-AdrianahLee scandal

Felix "xQc" reacted to Maya Higa's Twitter announcement about coming back to streaming tomorrow. The Canadian streamer was involved in public drama back in September, which ultimately resulted in Maya's decision to take a break from online media.

The conservationist and wildlife activist took to Twitter on November 15 thanking her audience for sticking with her despite the controversy surrounding the alleged s*x crime cover-up. Felix's reaction was quite positive when he saw the post on Reddit. While reading the tweet, he stated:

"Wicked. 'Thank you all for being so patient - I’ll be live tomorrow.' Damn!"

"I said what I had to say about her": xQc says his opinions on Maya Higa have not changed since he addressed it last month

After reading some of the comments under the post on r/LivestreamFail, xQc told his audience not to be "weird" about the whole situation. Asking them to be respectful of Maya, he said:

"Don't be weird. Do not... Just try to be respectable."

The former Overwatch pro proceeded to allude to a previous discussion he had about her and declared that he stands by the statements he made then.

"I said what I had to say about her, okay? And I meant it. I've said what I said about her and I meant it. At the time I said the thing, that was good. Okay? I meant it. Okay."

Here, the Canadian streamer referred to statements he made about Maya Higa sometime after her TwitLonger in which she apologized for her role in the CrazySlick-AdrianahLee controversy. Here's a refresher on the September scandal in the context of xQc's statements:

In the aftermath of the ItsSliker scamming scandal, Trainwreckstv revealed on Twitter that Mizkif had apparently covered up a se*ual assault case perpetrated by his then-roommate CrazySlick. As the story unfolded, Maya Higa, who was also living with Mizkif at the time as a partner, was accused of meeting the victim AdrianahLee in an attempt to dissuade her from coming forward with the information.

Since then, Maya has apologized for what she later realized was the wrong thing to have done. Here is a relevant extract from her TwitLonger that corresponds to the apology:

"I fully understand that it was wrong, given my position, to insert myself into that situation. I apologize for the power dynamic and the harm it might have caused. It was irresponsible for me to not remove myself from the situation, and I take full accountability for making this mistake."

After her apology, xQc had a change of heart and came out saying that he was perhaps too hard on her during the initial stages of the controversy. In a clip from October, explaining to his audience that she has taken accountability for her actions, he said:

"I think, she took accountability, okay. Out of everybody, she approached the way that anybody should have. And just said, 'I f*cked up. I shouldn't have done that. I take accountability and you wanna know something? Because of how she is, how I know she is, I actually believe that she cares."

This is probably why xQc thinks Maya Higa's return to streaming is a good thing.

Social Media reactions to xQc's clip

Here's how Redditors of r/LivestreamFail reacted to the clip:

thank you all for being so patient - I'll be live tomorrow. 💚

Mizkif returned to streaming within three weeks of the scandal but had to step away from OTK as internal investigations into the alleged cover-up were carried out. While there has been some backlash regarding his return to streaming, it remains to be seen how Maya Higa will handle her return to Twitch tomorrow.

