Wuthering Waves: Lupa's attribute and weapon type revealed

Kuro Games has revealed the attribute and what weapon Lupa will use when she makes her debut in Wuthering Waves version 2.4. The Star Gladiator of Septimont was announced on May 8, 2025, and will be a part of the upcoming 2.4 patch alongside Cartethyia. Many Rovers might be curious to learn more about her as she is yet to appear in the game.
Let's take a look at Lupa's attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves reveals Lupa's attribute and weapon type
Earlier, Lupa was confirmed for the WuWa 2.4 update by Kuro Games. Now the developers has announced the weapon she will use alongside her Attribute.
- Attribute: Fusion
- Weapon Type: Broadblade
Kuro Games previously teased that Broadblade will be the go-to weapon choice for the Star Gladiator of Septimont in her official announcement posts. Now it has been confirmed, alongside her having Fusion as her elemental attribute.
While her kit is yet to be unveiled, she is suspected to work well with the other two premium Fusion characters, Changli and Brant. There are only a few Resonators in the game who uses this attribute, so the Star Gladiator of Septimont might spice things up and bring some new element to the Fusion set of characters.
Lupa is yet to make her appearance in the game, as she has not been part of any story quests or events unlike Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves who played a major role in the main plot regarding Rinascita's Ragunna region. She will likely make her appearance when the rumored City-State of Septimont drops, as it has been mentioned that she is the Star Gladiator of the region.
What can we expect from the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update
Both the Star Gladiator and Carthetyia will be the featured 5-star Resonators who will get their rate-up convenes during the upcoming update. It is highly likely that Kuro Games will also release the next City-State of Rinascita, Septimont as part of the game's map expansion.
Version 2.4 might release sometime during June if no delays are experienced for the ongoing WuWa 1st Anniversary update.
