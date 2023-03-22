xQc responds to Twitch streamer's claims that he unfollowed her on Twitter after she shared screenshot of learning disability schools

During a livestream on March 22, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" reacted to the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He came across a clip in which Twitch content creator Jenna "jennalynnmeowri" claimed that Felix had unfollowed her on Twitter after she jokingly shared a screenshot of learning disability schools in Canada.

Initially, the former Overwatch pro suggested that the Twitch streamer's claims were false. He then explained what happened between the two, revealing that he met Jenna at a party and later spoke to her on Twitter.

Felix even recalled accidentally leaking their private messages on his broadcast. Due to the circumstances, Jenna asked him to continue their conversation on Discord. As a result, xQc unfollowed her and deleted their conversations from the social media platform.

xQc provides details on why he unfollowed a Twitch streamer on Twitter

During a recent livestream, Jenna claimed that xQc had unfollowed her on Twitter after she jokingly sent him screenshots of learning disability schools in Canada. She stated:

"I Google searched. I was like, 'Learning disability schools in Canada,' and I screenshotted it and I sent it to him. And I was like, 'You know, I don't think I'm qualified to help you out with this one. But here's like a step in the right direction. XOXO.' And... all I have to say is, he unfollowed me. I don't know."

The French-Canadian personality reacted to the aforementioned clip at the 54-minute mark of his livestream. He initially responded by saying that it was a "good story:"

"Okay, that is not how it happened. That is not what happened. But you know what? It's a good story, I'll let f**king go through. You know what? Guys, it's a good meme, I'll let it (be) the way it is. I'm not going to fight it."

xQc then provided additional details and stated that he met Jenna at a party:

"Listen, I was just trying to do it casually. Okay? Because I was at the party. Okay? The reason why I DM'd her is that I wanted to go back to the party. Okay? So, I asked the only person that was still there, that I knew. I was like, 'Is the party still going or not?'"

Timestamp: 00:55:00

Continuing further, the 27-year-old stated that he recently leaked his private Twitter conversations. Seeing this, Jenna asked xQc for his Discord ID so they could continue their conversation on another platform:

"Then we spoke a little bit and then I leaked her DMs twice, by accident. Okay? It was just normal DMs, on stream, because it's just a f**king Twitter glitch or some s**t. And then she's like, 'Send me your Discord.'"

xQc added that he unfollowed Jenna and deleted their conversation so that it wouldn't be accidentally leaked on his livestream again. However, he also deleted the Twitch streamer's Discord ID:

"So, I unfollowed her. Deleted the convo so that it wouldn't show on stream anymore and then, what do you think happens then? Well, I deleted the convo. So, how the f**k can I add her on Discord if I deleted the convo? I don't have the f**king Discord ID anymore! I f**king deleted it! It's gone! So I just moved on. I don't know. I never added her."

Fans react to the streamer's explanation

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, and here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's explanation (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer stated that xQc was really good at "explaining the unexplained," another community member made a comment in jest, saying that the Quebec native is an "absolute genius from another planet."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes