xQc spends $6k on a CS: GO trade-up only to get a $50 dollar skin

When it comes to gambling, whether it’s slots or skins, Felix “xQc” isn’t shy about putting major money on the line. On June 27, the streamer spent some time putting up expensive CS: GO skins for trades. He was trying to win a Factory New Dragon Lore worth over $14k.

Unfortunately, his exploits did not go well, since the streamer instead landed a $50 dollar skin, “Blood in the Water.”

xQc aims for $14k Dragon Lore, but gets a "Blood in the Water" skin instead

“Let me see the f**kin screenshot again, man.”

While moving a ton of his cosmetics to an in-game storage unit, xQc was talking about doing some skin gambling as well. A friend in his voice chat was talking about some skins being worth a few grand. This grabbed the streamer’s attention again, who pulled up an image of what he could potentially win.

“$14k, $2.5k, $2.7k, $6.5k. I need to not get Blood in the Water or Victoria, f**k, man. That would be so cooked up if we got one of these.”

The streamer loaded up his CS: GO trade-up with about $6k worth of gun skins and made the trade-up. He admitted that it was a pretty pricey trade-up, but there was a potential for a great payout. He compared it to six spins when gambling, so he knew the worth of what he was doing, making it a $6k trade-up.

“Oh my god. Jesus Christ, worth six games. Ready?"

(Clip begins at 7:50:20)

Unfortunately, xQc’s worst fears came to light when the gun he won was Blood in the Water. He just sat and stared in frustration at the money that went to waste trying to get an amazing skin in CS: GO.

This is but a drop in the bucket compared to some of the streamer’s other wagers, but it has to hurt to get the second-worst item in the crate.

xQc’s fans discuss the streamer’s gambling habits

One thing his fans immediately picked up on was the fact that xQc compared the trade-up to “six games,” or six spins. The fact that he measures the value of the CS: GO skins in gambling terms was something his audience found hilarious.

Whether it's six spins or four, his viewers found it fascinating that he measured gain and loss in gambling spins (Image via Clip Andy xQc/YouTube)

Others felt bad watching the streamer gamble away $6k worth of valuable CS: GO skins in order to try and get something better. Another commenter said that xQc really knows how to throw money away in short order.

It had to be painful to drop so much and gain nothing, and to several commenters, it certainly felt bad (Image via Clip Andy xQc/YouTube)

Another YouTube commenter pointed out that Felix actually did it to himself, highlighting the skin he would wind up winning.

Perhaps worst of all, xQc called it by pointing out the two guns he didn't want to get (Image via Clip Andy xQc/YouTube)

One commenter thought that maybe Felix would eventually hit some gigantic 100k payoff through skin gambling, but the responses made it clear that that was almost impossible. There are only a few skins worth that much, and it doesn’t matter who opened the crate for the skin.

One commenter felt like the streamer will eventually hit a big 100k pay off, but others highly doubt it (Image via Clip Andy xQc/YouTube)

The trade-up didn’t make sense to one commenter. A 10% chance at a Dragon Lore didn’t seem worth putting the M4 Knight up as collateral. Another response pointed out that another valuable gun skin, the M4 Poseidon was also a possibility.

The trade-up definitely didn't make sense to some YouTube commenters (Image via Clip Andy xQc/YouTube)

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out this time for Felix, but that’s hardly going to stop the streamer from gambling on whatever he sees fit, whether in CS: GO or otherwise.

