Xur has brought in god roll armor pieces and weapons in Destiny 2 (March 31) 

It is finally time for players to dive deep into the world of Destiny 2 and witness what the Agent of the Nine has in store for everyone. After weeks of bugged armor pieces on Legendary and Exotic rarities, it seems Bungie has somewhat patched them up this week to bring them along the lines of a god roll.

Players who are looking for Xur can start by heading to the Winding Cove waypoint on EDZ, and take the road on the left. A small cave on the side of the road just below the Fallen Ship Ruin should lead straight to the Exotic vendor. The image given below should provide a clearer idea.

Path to Xur (Image via Bungie)

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and rely solely on the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 5 (March 31 to April 4)

To start things off, Xur has the usual Exotic stack consisting of three weapons and three armor pieces. On the first page, the following items are for sale in exchange for Legendary Shards:

Trinity Ghoul Arc Exotic Bow.

Gwisin Vest Exotic Hunter chest piece.

One-eyed Mask Exotic Titan helmet.

Apotheosis Veil Exotic Warlock helmet.

One-eyed Mask for Titans (Image via Destiny 2)

Titans are recommended to purchase the helmet for PvP, as it comes with 19 Mobility and 17 Strength. Trinity Ghoul is a great add (additional enemies) clearing weapon, which synergizes greatly with Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments. On the second page, both Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale have some decent PvP rolls.

The Hand Cannon consists of the Eye of the Storm with Hammer Forged Rifling, while the Exotic Scout Rifle has the same barrel alongside Moving Target. Players will need 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Hawkmoon Exotic Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

Back on the first page, players are recommended to get the True Prophecy Hand Cannon for the following perks:

Fastdraw HCS for Handling and Stability.

Flared Magwell for Stability and Reload Speed.

Overflow for auto-reloading the weapon after picking up a special or a heavy ammo brick.

Explosive Payload to create an AOE detonation on projectile impact.

True Prophecy Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

Cold Denial Pulse Rifle is decent as well with Zen Moment for Stability and Swashbuckler for 5x damage buff with weapon or melee kills.

Leg armor for Hunters (Image via Destiny 2)

In the armor section, Hunters can buy leg armor with 25 Resilience and 62 total stats. Warlocks can also get the leg armor for 24 spikes in Discipline, with total stats being 59. Unfortunately, there's nothing worth picking up for the Titans this week.

