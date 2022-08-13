Xur is selling a bunch of god roll armor and weapons in Destiny 2 right now (August 12-16)

With the penultimate week of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted being underway, players are in for a treat this weekend with Xur's inventory. The Agent of the Nine has a lot in store for everyone, as he has brought in high-stat Exotic and Legendary armor pieces. There are a few weapons worth the pick-up as well, from both sections.

This weekend, from August 12-16, players can find Xur is setting up his shop in the Tower. He can be found in the Hangar area, on the extreme left side on top of the stairs. Typically, he sells a total of six Exotic gears and a bunch of other Legendary ones.

The following article lists everything viable this week in Xur's inventory.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (August 12-16)

As mentioned earlier, this week's Agent of the Nine can be found on the Tower. Since players only have a few days left before Season 18 comes along, now will be the ideal time to grind and buy new and viable gear. Bungie also recently announced several new modifications to the Season 18 sandbox, which has led players to prepare accordingly going forward.

In Exotic inventory, one can pick up Monte Carlo Auto Rifle, Mechaneer's Tricksleeves for Hunters, Antaeus Wards for Titans, and Phoenix Protocol for Warlocks. Out of these three pieces, Warlock's chest piece is worth picking, which comes with 24 Mobility, alongside 16 Intellect and Strength.

Phoenix Protocol chest piece this week (Image via Destiny 2)

However, the Hawkmoon Hand Cannon is being sold with 100 Handling, which is one of the rarest in the game. Other stats include the usual 84 Impact and 52 Range. Among the perks, the weapon offers a Snapshot Sights perk.

In the Legendary section, Gridskipper has some great rolls for shredding opposing Guardians in PvP. The perks include:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control.

Ricochet Rounds for more Range.

Heating Up for increased Accuracy with each kill.

Snapshot Sights for increased aim speed.

Gridskipper Pulse Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

The Truthteller Grenade Launcher is also a great weapon, as it comes with Blinding Grenades and Disruption Break. Coupled with that, Xur is also offering a great Aggressive Framed Shotgun called the Toil and Trouble. It comes with perks such as Accurized Rounds, Corkscrew Rifling, and Threat Detector, all of which are optimal for PvP.

Recovery spike in one of Xur's armor pieces this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Among the armor pieces, Hunter's chest piece with 30 Resilience and leg armor with 30 Recovery is great for triple-100 stat builds.

