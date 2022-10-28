Xur is selling god roll Exotic weapons and high-stat armor in Destiny 2 right now (October 28 to November 1) 

With a little over a month remaining before Destiny 2 Season 19 arrives, Xur is here to sell more things to everyone in preparation for things to come. Players often look forward to the Agent of the Nine's arrival every weekend in hopes of god roll weapons and high-stat armor. In most cases, Xur is known for having an excellent track record.

Xur location in Nessus (Image via Destiny 2)

He can be found at Nessus this weekend, near the Watcher's Grave waypoint. Players must spawn and head straight towards the gigantic crimson tree behind the Vex portal on the right. The Agent of the Nine has set up his usual stock on top of the tree this week.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 10 (October 28 to November 1)

After climbing the crimson tree, players will find the following Exotic items in Xur's inventory this week:

Queenbreaker Linear Fusion Rifle.

Khepri's Sting Hunter's Exotic Gauntlets.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence Titan's Exotic Gauntlets.

Getaway Artist Warlock's Exotic Gauntlets.

Among these, the Titans' and Warlock's Gauntlets are great in PvP. Getaway Artist can grant an Arc buddy while consuming a Grenade, while ACD/0 Feedback Fence can build up energy with incoming melee hits. Warlock's Exotic has 10 Strength, while Titan's Gauntlet has 16 Mobility.

Getaway Artist on Xur this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Khepri's Sting, on the other hand, has 20 Mobility, which is perfect for Hunters. Hence, all three Exotic armor pieces are worth the pickup this week in exchange for 23 Legendary Shards. Xur also has surprises in store on the second page since both Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale have great perks.

Khepri's Sting (Image via Destiny 2)

The Exotic Hand Cannon comes with the Eye of the Storm, while the Scout Rifle has a Vorpal Weapon. Both are great weapons and can be pretty lethal in the right hands. To purchase them, players will need 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

God roll Dead Man's Tale (Image via Destiny 2)

In the Legendary section, Xur hasn't brought in a lot of valuable items, except for the Wolftone Draw Arc Bow and Night Watch Scout Rifle. Both are on sale for 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmers, with Dragonfly on the Arc Bow and Moving Target on the Kinetic Scout Rifle.

Titan's Legendary Gauntlets (Image via Destiny 2)

For armor pieces, Hunters can pick up the Gauntlets with 21 Mobility, alongside Helmet with 20 Resilience and 23 Intellect. Titans can get Gauntlets with 22 Recovery and 22 Strength, alongside Warlocks, who are recommended to purchase the Boots with 25 Resilience.

