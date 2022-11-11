Xur is selling god roll weapons and high-stat armor in Destiny 2 (November 11 to 15) 

In a recent daily reset in Destiny 2, Xur is here to sell his wares. Bungie has been on a streak of practically spamming the community with Telesto posts, and today is no different. Players will see that the "Next week in Destiny" message has been altered to nothing but "Telesto." Naturally, the Exotic weapon in Xur's inventory this week is also Telesto.

The Agent of the Nine can be found on Nessus, near the Watcher's Grave waypoint. Players can spawn and head straight past the Vex portal. Xur is standing just on top of the enormous crimson tree on the right side of the road. The image below will provide a more precise idea.

Xur location on Nessus (Image via Destiny 2)

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Destiny 2 Xur inventory this week in Season of Plunder (November 11 to 15)

Xur's Exotic list consists of the following weapons and armor:

Telesto Exotic Fusion Rifle.

Knucklehead Radar Exotic helmet for Hunters.

Khepri's Horn Exotic helmet for Titans.

Starfire Protocol Exotic chest armor for Warlocks.

All three Exotic armor pieces are worth the pick-up this week. While Knucklehead Radar is not the most used armor these days, it still has its niche. Hunter's Exotic can be bought with 21 Resilience, Titan's Khepri's Horn with 16 Intellect, and Starfire Protocol for Warlocks with 26 Resilience.

Starfire Protocol chest armor (Image via Destiny 2)

All the armor pieces mentioned above can be bought in exchange for 23 Legendary Shards. Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale are being sold with Snapshot Sights and Moving Target, with a price tag of 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

For weapons, players can pick up the Sojourner's Tale Shotgun Pinpoint Slug weapon with the following perks:

Hammer Forged Rifling for Range, and Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

Extended Mag for increased magazine size, reduced reload speed, and airborne effectiveness, alongside Steady Rounds for Stability.

Tunnel Vision for aim-assist after a kill.

Opening Shot for increased aim-assist and Range on the first ammo of the magazine.

Sojourner's Tale Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2)

The Shattered Cipher Machine Gun also comes with a decent perk combination, including Heating Up and Surrounded.

Hunter Legendary helmet (Image via Destiny 2)

For armor pieces, there are a lot of options this week. Some recommended ones are:

Hunter's Legendary gauntlets with 24 Discipline.

Hunter's Legendary helmet with 19 Resilience and 18 Strength.

Hunter's Legendary leg armor with 16 Recovery.

Titan's Legendary chest armor with 22 Resilience.

All these armor pieces can be bought for 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmers.

Poll : 0 votes