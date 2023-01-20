Days after spending time inside Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall, players have the opportunity to purchase additional gear from Agent of the Nine. With another daily reset, Xur is back with his Exotic and Legendary inventory, giving everyone a dose of high-stat armor and possible god-roll weapons depending on load-outs.

This week, the vendor has set up his shop on EDZ. Players can spawn at the Winding Cove waypoint, and take the road located on the leftmost side of the location. Upon going further, there will be a cave on the left, as shown in the image below. The cave leads straight to the vendor located underneath the Fallen ship.

Cave to Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (January 20-24)

As mentioned earlier, the Agent of the Nine can be found on EDZ. Here are the Exotic gears he's selling this week:

Vigilance Wing Kinetic Pulse Rifle.

Raiju's Harness Exotic Hunter's chest piece.

Armamentarium Exotic Titan's chest piece.

Transversive Steps Exotic Warlock's leg piece.

Raiju's Harness chest piece (Image via Destiny 2)

The Hunter's Exotic comes with 16 recovery spikes alongside 22 Mobility and 18 Discipline on Titan's Armamentarium. Lastly, Warlocks can also choose to pick up the Transversive Steps Exotic, as it contains 65 base stats, with each stat being equally distributed overall.

All of these armor pieces have a price tag of 23 Legendary Shards, with the Exotic weapon being sold for 29 Shards. On the second page of Xur's inventory, players are recommended to purchase both Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale, as they're for sale with Moving Target and Vorpal Weapon, respectively.

Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

The price of each of the two weapons is 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard. Among these two, the Dead Man's Tale should be prioritized, especially if players are lacking the required currencies.

In the Legendary weapon section, players are recommended to get the Whispering Slab Bow with Opening Shot and Quickdraw. Secondly, Enigma's Draw Sidearm has Zen Moment and Rangefinder, giving its users Stability and Range on top of base stats.

Destiny 2 Titan's chest piece (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, for armor pieces, Titans can get the chest piece with 26 Resilience and 21 Strength. Warlocks, on the other hand, can purchase the gauntlets with 21 Discipline, alongside Hunters, who can get the gauntlets with 67 base stats and 20 Resilience.

