Xur is selling high-stat armor pieces in the final week of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (February 24 to 27)

Xur is back for one last time before Destiny 2 The Witch Queen and Season of the Seraph end. The Agent of the Nine is providing players with some great armor pieces and weapons as a send-off to Neptune, where everyone will face new threats alongside new powers.

This weekend (February 24 to 27), Xur can be found on Nessus, on top of the crimson tree near the Watcher's Grave waypoint. Players can spawn and take the road straight ahead, and look for a giant tree on the side of the road. The image below will provide a clearer idea of Xur's location.

Xur location on Nessus (Image via Bungie)

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and rely solely on the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph final week (February 24 to 27)

As mentioned earlier, Xur has set up his shop in Nessus, near the Watcher's Grave waypoint. The Exotic section within his inventory includes the following weapon and armor pieces:

Lord of Wolves Exotic Solar Shotgun.

Lucky Pants Hunter Exotic legs with 28 Resilience and 64 base stats.

Antaeus Wards Titan Exotic legs with 19 Recovery and 65 base stats.

Nezarec's Sin Warlock Exotic helmet with 27 Recovery, 28 Intellect, and 64 base stats.

Beginner players are recommended to get Warlock's helmet with two massive spikes, allowing Void abilities to regenerate significantly due to Void kills and high stats. Additionally, the remaining two Exotics are decent for niche builds, as they're not very viable in the ongoing meta.

Nezarec's Sin helmet for Warlocks (Image via Destiny 2)

On the second page, the Hawkmoon Hand Cannon and Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle have the Quickdraw and Killing Wind perks respectively. The cost of each of these Exotics is 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Dead Man's Tale Exotic Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Back on the first page of Xur's inventory, he sadly isn't selling a weapon with a crazy perk combination. However, beginners can purchase the Jian 7 Pulse Rifle with Zen Moment and Rampage for PvP fights.

Jian 7 Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly comes the start of this weekend's show, which comes in the form of Legendary armor pieces across all five classes. Warlocks should go for the Vigil of Heroes leg armor with 30 Resilience spikes and 66 stats in total.

Warlock Legendary armor piece this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Hunters are recommended to purchase the chest piece with 24 Resilience, while Titans can go for chest armor as well, with 24 Resilience and 66 base stats.

