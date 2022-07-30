Xur is selling a lot of god roll weapons and armor in Destiny 2 right now (July 29 to August 2)

After the launch of Destiny 2 Solstice's second week, many bugs were fixed with the 4.1.5.1 update. Players can't use the Dream Work perk to their advantage with other weapons anymore, and Last Word has stopped doing increased damage in PvP. However, with the weekend's reset, Xur is back to selling some gear with high stats and god rolls.

This week, Xur can be found in the Tower selling his usual stack of Exotics and Legendary gears. Players can get decent weapons as they come with the best possible rolls, some with PvE and others with PvP.

With the ongoing Solstice event having roughly two weeks left, everyone will want to utilize the best in the game to complete all the challenges and earn the seal fully. Thankfully, Xur is here to help with that.

Xur inventory this week features some god roll armor and weapons in Destiny 2 (July 29 to August 2)

As mentioned, Xur can be found in the Tower near the Hangar area this week. Players can spawn in the Courtyard area and take a left towards Saint-14 through the stairs. However, upon entering the Hangar, everyone must go to the further end on the left in Hangar, where Xur can be found standing on the stairs.

Xur at the Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

This week, Xur has brought in the following Exotic armor pieces for each class:

Stomp-EE5 for Hunters with 22 Resilience and 17 Intellect.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence for Titans with 14 Recovery, which is not worth the pick-up this week.

Karnstein Armlets for Warlocks with 19 Mobility and 14 Discipline.

St0mp-EE5 (Image via Destiny 2)

For weapons, both the Hawkmoon Hand Cannon and Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle are worth picking up. The Hand Cannon comes with a Rangefinder perk, while the Scout Rifle has a Vorpal Perk, considered the best in the game for those weapons.

In the Legendary section, players can pick up the following weapons due to the perks they provide:

Friction Fire SMG for Rampage and Field Prep.

Survivor's Epitaph for Surplus alongside Kill Clip or Moving Target.

Toil and Trouble for Threat Detector and Snapshot Sights.

Empty Vessel for Blinding Grenades and Auto-Loading.

Bad Omens for Tracking Module and Cluster Bomb.

The Fool's Remedy for Quickdraw and Feeding Frenzy.

Empty Vessel (Image via Destiny 2)

All the gears above cost 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmers. For Legendary armor pieces, Titan's chest piece with 30 Recovery and 29 Discipline, alongside Warlock's gauntlets with 24 Mobility, are worth picking up.

