Xur is selling an unusual weapon perk and a few Legendary god rolls in Destiny 2 right now (June 3) 

Xur is back in Destiny 2, and he is stacked with the usual Exotics and Legendary gears.

The Agent of the Nine has been helping the community build their separate loadouts by handing out god rolls of weapons and armor every weekend. However, this week, his inventory consists of things that are both brand new and old to the sandbox.

KackisHD @RickKackis XUR IS BACK IN DESTINY 2!



He's got some rare Sunset Armor,

Some decent rolls...



...oh ya,

and a gun WITH A FRICKIN *ACCURACY MASTERWORK* THAT WE'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE!



Xur Location & Inventory Review:

From June 3 to 7, Xur will be found near the Watcher's Grave waypoint on Nessus. Players will need to teleport to the waypoint and follow the road past the Vex portal to find him. Xur is standing on top of a crimson tree on the right side of the main road.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 2 (June 3)

When it comes to selling unusual stats, Xur has been the best in the business, both in terms of Exotics and Legendaries.

Sometimes, players might get Hunter armor with Resilience spikes or Warlocks with Mobility. With the latest implementation of the resilience-based playstyle, it seems players will want more of Xur's unusual stats.

As mentioned before, Guardians can find Xur selling his wares on Nessus. In the Exotic section, he has brought in the following gears:

Coldheart Exotic Arc Trace Rifle.

Oathkeeper gauntlets for Hunters with 59 base stats and 17 Recovery.

Ashen Wake gauntlets for Titans with 64 base stats and 18 Recovery.

Astrocyte Verse helmet for Warlocks with 60 base stats and 16 Resilience.

Ashen Wake Exotic gauntlet this week in Xur for titans (Image via Destiny 2)

Titan's Ashen Wake is the only Exotic gear worth picking up from Xur's inventory this week. The intrinsic perk, Bring the Heat, increases the throw speed of Fusion Grenade and refunds Grenade energy with final blows. Players can easily go for Grenade builds with Solar 3.0.

In the Legendary section, Xur is selling a High Impact Framed Auto Rifle called Chrysura Melo. However, one thing worth mentioning here is that this weapon is being sold with a masterwork perk that has never been seen before in the game. The perk increases the weapon's Accuracy up to tier 10. Whether it increases air accuracy or aim-assists, in general, is still unknown.

Chrysura Melo High Impact Framed Auto Rifle this week from Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Lonesome Sidearm is another piece of Legendary gear players can pick up from Xur right now. It is sold with perks such as High-Caliber Rounds, Outlaw and Swashbuckler.

Lonesome Sidearm (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, Dead Man's Tale consists of a Vorpal Weapon, one of the best perks in the Exotic Scout Rifle inside PvP.

