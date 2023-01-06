Xur sells high-stat Exotic Armor for Hunters and Titans in Destiny 2 (January 6 - January 10) 

Xur, the fabled Agent of the Nine, has returned in Destiny 2 Season of Seraph Week 5. This vendor visits one of the many planets in the title's Solar System every seven days with a selection of items for Guardians to purchase, including Exotic Armor pieces.

Getting them can be slightly challenging for most players. These pieces are locked behind Legend and Master Lost Sectors. To get their hands on Exotic Armor, Guardians will have to complete the Legend and Master variants of these Lost Sectors whenever they're in rotation. Thankfully, Xur provides an easier way to obtain them every week. That said, the Exotic Armor pieces he offers are slightly on the costlier side.

Where is Xur in Destiny 2 on January 6?

Unlike last week in Destiny 2, Xur can be found on January 6 at Watcher's Grave on Nessus. To get here, players will first have to land on the location and then move straight toward the trees covered in red moss. Then, gamers will have to scale the tree. Xur should be standing right at the top until the next weekly reset.

Unlike the previous weeks in Destiny 2, where Xur was found selling some God Roll weapons, this week he's selling some high-stat Exotic Armor for Titans and Hunters. Though the Warlock one has good stat-focusing, Guardians have a better shot at farming for more satisfactory stats. The armor pieces Xur is offering this week are as follows:

The Dragon's Shadow: 15 mobility and 13 discipline

Ursa Furiosa: 13 resilience and 12 discipline

Eye of Another World: 13 recovery and 13 strength

While these stats might not be that impressive, the rating spikes are in the right places. Mobility, resilience, and recovery control the cooldown for the class abilities of Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks, respectively. Yes, there are better rolls that players can get their hands on, but these are decent enough for Guardians to get a build going until they have better options.

As for the Exotic weapon, Guardians can get their hands on the Two-Tailed Fox. Other than that, there isn't anything special in Xur's inventory this week. Guardians can visit him at Nessus to see if there's anything that they like. That said, it won't really hurt players if they skip purchasing anything from Xur this week. The Agent of the Nine will be here until Tuesday. If nothing else, Guardians can at least get their hands on Exotic Engrams from this vendor in Destiny 2.

