Destiny 2 god roll guide: Liminal Vigil for PvP and PvE

The current Destiny 2 sandbox has come a long way in saving the Sidearms inside PvE and PvP. Despite the constant release of weapon types and perks, players have adapted to the Sidearm quickly, making it one of their primary weapons in both low-tier and high-tier content.

The Sidearm in question is the new Liminal Vigil Kinetic primary, which can be obtained from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. It is also the only weapon in the archetype that can get a random Desperado perk rolled in, making it potent against Guardians in the Crucible.

This article lists the best perk combinations in Liminal Vigil Sidearms for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Liminal Vigil god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) Usage and how to get

To acquire the Liminal Vigil, players must complete the final encounter of Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Since the activity is farmable, they can also run the last boss encounter countless times until a god roll of the weapon drops. Since the weapon is a Kinetic primary, one will find its usage mostly inside PvP.

However, being a Stasis weapon, Liminal Vigil comes with additional perks, such as Headstone. Unfortunately, Season of the Seraph doesn't have any Champion mods tied to Sidearms, but players can still get a lot of damage out of this to clear adds (additional enemies).

Liminal Vigil fires a two-burst round and is an Aggressive Framed weapon, consisting of high Impact and Range from the initial trigger pull.

2) PvP god roll

PvP god roll on Liminal Vigil (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Liminal Vigil shines the most in medium-range to close-range fights. Hence, wielders will need to commit fully against other Guardians, forcing their loadout to have Tier-10 Resilience for survival. However, this particular stat can be ignored if the weapon is paired with damage and fire rate perks.

The best perk combination for the Liminal Vigil Sidearm in Destiny 2 PvP is as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range on the weapon

Flared Magwell for Stability on the weapon

Perpetual Motion for increased Stability, Reload Speed, and Handling while in motion. Stacks twice

Desperado for a significant increase in fire rate after reloading on precision kill

In the fourth column, players can use Kill Clip instead of Desperado for 33% increased damage after reloading on kill. Tap the Trigger is a great perk in place of Perpetual Motion since it can grant bonus aim-assist after the initial trigger pull.

Players should also note that Liminal Vigil can keep uptime by Tap the Trigger constantly, as the weapon fires with two-burst rounds. Hence, the perk gets refreshed with each burst, providing accuracy at all times.

3) PvE god roll

PvE god roll on Liminal Vigil (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

While there is not much to say about Liminal Vigil in terms of PvE, there are some synergies that players can try with their different loadouts.

The following perks will help players clear adds quickly in Destiny 2 PvE:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Range, Stability, and Handling

Appended Mag for more ammo in the magazine

Headstone for creating a Stasis crystal after a precision kill

Surrounded for 30% increased damage with three or more enemies nearby

For a melee-focused build in PvE, players can try a combination of Pugilist and Swashbuckler. Damage perks, such as Kill Clip, can also be paired with the likes of Threat Detector.

