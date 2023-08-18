"You're going to get counter-sued": Adin Ross says he would sue Charleston White after latter threatened to r*pe the streamer's sister

Adin Ross has responded to Charleston White's recent interview, in which he indicated his intention to sue the Kick streamer. White claimed to have discovered a lawsuit in which a person was awarded $2 million after the police were called on them. Claiming that Adin Ross has put him in a similar situation, Charleston White said:

"I went and looked up the most recent lawsuit. Somebody won almost $2 million for the police being called on them in a hotel, where they was already saying, and being made to leave for trespassing. Exactly like they've done (to) me! I've already spoken to an attorney that's ready to take the case."

White also claimed that he was subjected to something else after approaching the Florida native for a "streaming deal":

"I feel like I was subjected to something, homie. With not being notified if this is what I wanted to do because I'm thinking I'm coming for a streaming deal. Only to have the police called on me... when he's upstairs, threatening me and I'm downstairs, playing a character that I was brought out here to play. I wasn't threatening nobody."

Adin Ross then said that he would counter-sue Charleston White for allegedly threatening to s*xually assault his sister with a knife and a taser. He elaborated:

"You had a full knife and said you're going to r*pe my sister. I guarantee; no, matter of fact, please! Please, I'm going to counter-sue you for literally leaking my number. You're going to get counter-sued for leaking my number and threatening to r*pe my sister with a knife and a taser."

"There's no way he should've just went rogue on me" - Adin Ross responds to Charleston White's recent comments

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross came across a series of tweets featuring Charleston White's videos during a recent Kick livestream. He then asked his audience to share portions of the internet personality's recent interview. In one of them, White said:

"Adin said, 'I'll give you money.' Nah, homie. I'm watching you gamble $200,000 on a table. If you give me $50,000, that's like getting eaten a bone and throwing it on the floor and let the dog eat it. Teach me how to play. Teach me how to play because I see you keep winning. Teach me how to play if you really like me."

Adin Ross burst out laughing after hearing this and responded:

"I literally said come gamble with us. This guy's like, so dumb! Literally, so f**king dumb! On stream, I literally said, 'Come, gamble with us.' (In a mocking tone) 'Oh, I don't gamble. I'm going to go smoke.'"

A few moments later, the former Twitch streamer called Charleston White a smart person. However, he claimed that the latter has a "lot of issues":

"No, Charleston White is smart, chat. He's a very smart person. He just, he has a lot of issues. But, there's no way he should have just went rogue on me. I didn't do anything. I literally didn't do s**t. You don't remember? In my stream, I even said, 'I respect you. I love you. I admire you. But I don't roll like this.' He said, 'We'll talk.'"

For those unaware, Charleston White is a YouTuber and comedian who collaborated with Adin Ross on August 9, 2023. However, a few days later, White went viral on social media, after going on an anti-Semitic rant and calling the Kick ambassador names.