YouTuber banned for life from Chase Center for pretending to be Golden State player Klay Thompson

In a rather comical moment, YouTuber Dawson “BigDawsTV”, a content creator with 8.25M followers, was permanently banned from the Chase Center arena. The YouTuber dressed up as Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson before Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Dawson made it into restricted areas of the arena, getting past security without any issues.

Daws @BigDawsTv At game 5 and @warriors just banned me for life from their arena. At game 5 and @warriors just banned me for life from their arena.

YouTuber BigDawsTV walked into Chase Center dressed as a Golden State player

The content creator put on a Golden State Warriors jersey and shorts before Game 5 of the NBA Finals and walked into the Chase Center without any issues. According to the YouTuber, he walked through 5 layers of security, none of whom asked for ID, and allowed him on the court for about 10 minutes. He shot content on the basketball court for some time before being caught and escorted out of the arena.

Daws @BigDawsTv Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent? Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?

Dawson also stated that he spent $10K on tickets for the Chase Center, but that is not being refunded to him.

“Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?”

Daws @BigDawsTv Here’s the official letter of my ban. Here’s the official letter of my ban. https://t.co/Ii9VTdWI0h

The YouTuber also posted proof that he was really banned via a letter he received from the Golden State Warriors Vice President of Security, Brian J. Herbert. In the letter, it stated that he broke the “Fan Code of Conduct of Chase Center, GSW, and the NBA League.”

The letter also stated that the stunt could be considered criminal trespass, and while they have not pursued criminal charges against the content creator, they have that power. It also allows Dawson to put a request in to have the ban lifted by writing a letter.

Daws @BigDawsTv 🏼 Im being contacted by a lot of news organizations to do interviews. As of now I will not be doing any. Don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me. I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it Im being contacted by a lot of news organizations to do interviews. As of now I will not be doing any. Don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me. I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it 👍🏼

BigDawsTV did agree in the end that the Chase Center was right to ban him. The YouTuber did break the rules, even if it was also on building security to check his ID and take precautions.

Twitter reacts to BigDawsTV’s bold stunt at the Chase Center

The responses on Twitter were quite varied. It ranged from people telling him to act his age to others thinking the Chase Center should thank the YouTuber. One response felt they should be thanking him. Another reply pointed out the content creator’s huge fanbase, stating they needed to make an example out of him since Dawson showed how easy it is to get past security.

LarryLC3 @LegenLary269 @BigDawsTv @warriors The fact this man got all the way that he did past security...I would fire all of the security and provide this dude with a luxury seat. He just proved your lovely arena has security flaws. Anyone who looks like a Warrior gets let it. Not a good look for that security. Much Love. @BigDawsTv @warriors The fact this man got all the way that he did past security...I would fire all of the security and provide this dude with a luxury seat. He just proved your lovely arena has security flaws. Anyone who looks like a Warrior gets let it. Not a good look for that security. Much Love.

The World Of Amas @theworldofamas @BigDawsTv @warriors I think you do great work, but you do have a heavy influence and you're basically showing people how easy it is to sneak into a game... they had to make an example out of you, even tho it seems harsh. @BigDawsTv @warriors I think you do great work, but you do have a heavy influence and you're basically showing people how easy it is to sneak into a game... they had to make an example out of you, even tho it seems harsh.

WoketopianXBT @woketopiansa @BigDawsTv They should be paying you for exposing their lax security no? @BigDawsTv They should be paying you for exposing their lax security no?

One reply said it showed class to just accept that the rules were broken and not try to pursue greater fame as a result through interviews. A response to that disagreed, saying Dawson just doesn’t want to go to jail.

Most of these dudes would be all about getting some fame. @BigDawsTv Good for you dude. This shows real class.Most of these dudes would be all about getting some fame. @BigDawsTv Good for you dude. This shows real class. Most of these dudes would be all about getting some fame.

Jman @imunderpar4win @JohnGPettus @BigDawsTv Lol - real class?? he doesn’t wanna go to jail…right now it’s all about CYA @JohnGPettus @BigDawsTv Lol - real class?? he doesn’t wanna go to jail…right now it’s all about CYA

Another Twitter user felt like the content creator was going to get people fired from their jobs just because BigDawsTV wanted to make a YouTube video. At the end of the day, though, it was their job to see that the content creator wasn’t really an NBA player.

himmie @himmiesteer @BigDawsTv Stop snitching on security. You about to get atleast 10 people fired because you wanna make a YouTube video @BigDawsTv Stop snitching on security. You about to get atleast 10 people fired because you wanna make a YouTube video

🥀🎮Devin Brombaugh🎮🥀 @LonesomeDB @himmiesteer be happy he’s just a content creator and not someone with a much worse intent. @BigDawsTv Why should security be rewarded for not stopping someone from entering?be happy he’s just a content creator and not someone with a much worse intent. @himmiesteer @BigDawsTv Why should security be rewarded for not stopping someone from entering?😂 be happy he’s just a content creator and not someone with a much worse intent.

Porter @ChopOnPort @himmiesteer @BigDawsTv or he got 10 ppl fired because they should be fired or at least talked to. dude doesnt even look like klay and hes not 6’7 either lmao. what if a terrorist just threw on a shitty klay costume @himmiesteer @BigDawsTv or he got 10 ppl fired because they should be fired or at least talked to. dude doesnt even look like klay and hes not 6’7 either lmao. what if a terrorist just threw on a shitty klay costume

ama @_mashemererwa @himmiesteer @BigDawsTv Security should always be snitched on if they can't do they job @himmiesteer @BigDawsTv Security should always be snitched on if they can't do they job

The legality of what he did was also discussed. Some think Dawson did nothing wrong because security let him through and he didn’t force his way past. Others think that he did break the rules because he was in a place he was not supposed to be.

Jakob Elfassy @jakelfassy @BigDawsTv Yo we gotta get this news to Klay maybe he can do something. But def get your lawyers ready to rock and roll cuz I don’t see anything illegal you did. @BigDawsTv Yo we gotta get this news to Klay maybe he can do something. But def get your lawyers ready to rock and roll cuz I don’t see anything illegal you did.

Cg @gann_christian @BasRap2008 @jakelfassy @BigDawsTv Technically he didn’t do anything illegal because security let him walk thru all the checkpoints he didn’t force his way in all they had to do was ask for I’d but they didn’t @BasRap2008 @jakelfassy @BigDawsTv Technically he didn’t do anything illegal because security let him walk thru all the checkpoints he didn’t force his way in all they had to do was ask for I’d but they didn’t

Googled @BigDawsTv Defined in Penal Code 529 PC, false impersonation is a crime involving the use of another person's name or identity to cause harm to that person or to gain an improper benefit. Prosecutors can charge this offense as either a misdemeanor or a felony.Googled @gann_christian @BasRap2008 @jakelfassy @BigDawsTv Defined in Penal Code 529 PC, false impersonation is a crime involving the use of another person's name or identity to cause harm to that person or to gain an improper benefit. Prosecutors can charge this offense as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Googled

As of this writing, no further action appears to have been taken by the Chase Center, but fans of BigDawsTV can expect a video very soon. BigDawsTV plans to release footage from his escapade, where he got into the Chase Center as a fake Klay.

