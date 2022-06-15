YouTuber banned for life from Chase Center for pretending to be Golden State player Klay Thompson

In a rather comical moment, YouTuber Dawson “BigDawsTV”, a content creator with 8.25M followers, was permanently banned from the Chase Center arena. The YouTuber dressed up as Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson before Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Dawson made it into restricted areas of the arena, getting past security without any issues.
The content creator put on a Golden State Warriors jersey and shorts before Game 5 of the NBA Finals and walked into the Chase Center without any issues. According to the YouTuber, he walked through 5 layers of security, none of whom asked for ID, and allowed him on the court for about 10 minutes. He shot content on the basketball court for some time before being caught and escorted out of the arena.
Dawson also stated that he spent $10K on tickets for the Chase Center, but that is not being refunded to him.
“Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?”
The YouTuber also posted proof that he was really banned via a letter he received from the Golden State Warriors Vice President of Security, Brian J. Herbert. In the letter, it stated that he broke the “Fan Code of Conduct of Chase Center, GSW, and the NBA League.”
The letter also stated that the stunt could be considered criminal trespass, and while they have not pursued criminal charges against the content creator, they have that power. It also allows Dawson to put a request in to have the ban lifted by writing a letter.
BigDawsTV did agree in the end that the Chase Center was right to ban him. The YouTuber did break the rules, even if it was also on building security to check his ID and take precautions.
Twitter reacts to BigDawsTV’s bold stunt at the Chase Center
The responses on Twitter were quite varied. It ranged from people telling him to act his age to others thinking the Chase Center should thank the YouTuber. One response felt they should be thanking him. Another reply pointed out the content creator’s huge fanbase, stating they needed to make an example out of him since Dawson showed how easy it is to get past security.
One reply said it showed class to just accept that the rules were broken and not try to pursue greater fame as a result through interviews. A response to that disagreed, saying Dawson just doesn’t want to go to jail.
Another Twitter user felt like the content creator was going to get people fired from their jobs just because BigDawsTV wanted to make a YouTube video. At the end of the day, though, it was their job to see that the content creator wasn’t really an NBA player.
The legality of what he did was also discussed. Some think Dawson did nothing wrong because security let him through and he didn’t force his way past. Others think that he did break the rules because he was in a place he was not supposed to be.
As of this writing, no further action appears to have been taken by the Chase Center, but fans of BigDawsTV can expect a video very soon. BigDawsTV plans to release footage from his escapade, where he got into the Chase Center as a fake Klay.