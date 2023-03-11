Yu-Gi-Oh!'s Duelist Nexus set will feature new Noble Knights cards - Turpin, Ricciardetto, Charlemagne, and more

Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG’s next expansion after Cyberstorm Access, Duelist Nexus, has revealed some very interesting cards for fans of Noble Knight decks. Players are about to see some potentially powerful cards added to the game. However, these don’t have an American release date as of this writing.

Coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG’s Japanese fans in April 2023, several deck archetypes will be supported in the Duelist Nexus expansion. Besides Noble Knight, Power Tool, Evoltile, and archetypes, it will also introduce the King Rex cards to both OCG/TCG. Here’s what players can look forward to in their Noble Knight decks.

Several “Noble Knights” cards have been revealed for Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG’s Duelist Nexus expansion

Noble Knights in Yu-Gi-Oh! were also known as Sacred Knight and Holy Knight, depending on where they were seen. Typically, they were Light, Dark, and Fire Warrior monsters, and the originals were based on Arthurian legend, the 12 Peers of Charlemagne, or related topics.

One of the interesting things about these cards is one of them directly references a previous item. Among the new cards is Charlemagne, which was already a card - technically. A previous expansion featured Infernoble Knight Emperor Charles, which was a reference to the Carolingian legend's leader.

This new card requires Emperor Charles in order to be summoned, as well as an Equip Card. Here’s what he can do in Yu-Gi-Oh!:

Charlemagne

Type: Link -1 | FIRE | Warrior | Link | Effect

Link -1 | FIRE | Warrior | Link | Effect Requirements: 1 Level 9 “Infernoble Knight Emperor Charles” equipped with an Equip Card

1 Level 9 “Infernoble Knight Emperor Charles” equipped with an Equip Card Stats: Attack: 3000

Attack: 3000 Link: -1

-1 Ability 1: If this card is Link Summoned: You can target 1 Infernoble Knight Emperor Charles in your GY; this card’s name becomes that monster’s original name, and replace this effect with that monster’s original effects, then equip it to this card as an Equip Spell that gives it 500 Attack.

If this card is Link Summoned: You can target 1 Infernoble Knight Emperor Charles in your GY; this card’s name becomes that monster’s original name, and replace this effect with that monster’s original effects, then equip it to this card as an Equip Spell that gives it 500 Attack. Ability 2: Once per turn, when a Spell/Trap Card or effect is activated (Quick Effect): You can send 1 Equip Spell from your hand or face-up field to the GY; negate the activation, and if you do, destory that card.

Konami found a way to give the original card referencing Charlemagne in Yu-Gi-Oh! an extra ability, and it’s a powerful one to boot. You can use your spare equip cards once a turn to negate your opponent’s spells or effects. He could be an incredibly powerful addition to round these decks out.

A pair of new Knights were teased as well for this Yu-Gi-Oh! expansion - Ricciardetto and Turpin. Each one has incredible uses, such as putting cards into play faster than normal and flooding the board with powerful monsters.

Infernoble Knight - Ricciardetto

Type: Lv 1| Fire | Warrior | Tuner | Effect

Lv 1| Fire | Warrior | Tuner | Effect Errata: You can only use 1 of the 1 and 2 effects of this card’s name per turn, and only once that turn.

You can only use 1 of the 1 and 2 effects of this card’s name per turn, and only once that turn. Stats: Attack: 500

Attack: 500 Ability 1: You can banish this card from your hand or GY; Special Summon 1 Level 4 or lower FIRE Warrior monster from your hand as a Tuner

You can banish this card from your hand or GY; Special Summon 1 Level 4 or lower FIRE Warrior monster from your hand as a Tuner Ability 2: If this card is Normal or Special Summoned: You can target 1 Level 4 or Lower FIRE Warrior monster in your GY, except a card with this name; Special Summon it, also you cannot Special Summon monsters for the rest of this turn, except Warrior monsters.

Infernoble Knight - Turpin

Type: Level 4 | Fire | Warrior | Effect

Level 4 | Fire | Warrior | Effect Errata: You can only use the 1 and 2 effects of this card’s name once per turn.

You can only use the 1 and 2 effects of this card’s name once per turn. Stats: Attack: 1400, Defense: 1700

Attack: 1400, Defense: 1700 Ability 1: If you control a monster equipped with an Equip Card: You can Special Summon this card from your hand or GY, but if it is Summoned from the GY, banish it when it leaves the field

If you control a monster equipped with an Equip Card: You can Special Summon this card from your hand or GY, but if it is Summoned from the GY, banish it when it leaves the field Ability 2: If this card is in your GY: You can target 1 Warrior monster you control; equip this card to that m monster you control

If this card is in your GY: You can target 1 Warrior monster you control; equip this card to that m monster you control Ability 3: If the equipped monster is used as Synchro Material, you can treat it as a Tuner

In addition, Angelica, Princess of Noble Arms is a Synchro Warrior in Yu-Gi-Oh! that will make it easier to find a card that specifically mentions “Infernoble Knight Emperor Charles,” or the Horn of Oliphant. This Yu-Gi-Oh! item will make these decks set up a combo nicely.

Angelica, Princess of Noble Arms

Type: Level 5 | Fire | Warrior | Synchro | Effect

Level 5 | Fire | Warrior | Synchro | Effect Requirements: 1 Tuner + 1+ non-Tuner monsters

1 Tuner + 1+ non-Tuner monsters Errata: You can only use the 1 and 2 effect of this card’s name each once per turn

You can only use the 1 and 2 effect of this card’s name each once per turn Stats: Attack: 1200, Defense: 2400

Attack: 1200, Defense: 2400 Ability 1: If this card is Special Summoned: You can add 1 card that mentions “Infernoble Knight Emperor Charles” or 1 “Horn of Olifant” from your deck to your hand.

If this card is Special Summoned: You can add 1 card that mentions “Infernoble Knight Emperor Charles” or 1 “Horn of Olifant” from your deck to your hand. Ability 2: When a card or effect is activated that targets this card, or when this card is targeted for an attack (Quick Effect0: You can send 1 Fire Warrior monster from your deck to the GY, and if you do, banish this card (until the End Phase), then you can Special Summon 1 “Rolance” monster from your deck or Extra Deck.

Other cards were revealed as well, such as Noble Arms and The Epic Poem of Charles, which can be found in the tweet above. But the above four creatures could be incredibly interesting when added to the decks in Yu-Gi-Oh!.

In particular, the poem Trap card can allow players to Special Summon an Infernoble Knight monster, from their hand or deck, and then equip it with a Noble Arms card you had in hand. With this, you can easily put Infernoble Knight Emperor Charles into play, and begin setting up Charlemagne.

Only time will tell how it shakes up the meta if it does at all. Nonetheless, they are interesting and potentially powerful cards for the OCG.

