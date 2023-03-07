Top 5 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel meta decks for March 2023

Thanks to the most recent Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel updates, the meta has shaken up an incredible deal. Now, most of the best decks in March 2023 are likely going to be variants of the same theme - Sprights.

These variants are overwhelming right now, thanks to how flexible it is as an in-game engine. The Spright cards allow players to fetch for incredible cards quickly and start dropping OTKs with the greatest of ease.

With that in mind, there are simply too many powerful decks in the current meta. I’m going to focus on what I think the top five are, though, that can of course, vary from player to player. Though I’m not sure if it’s a top-tier deck right now, I think it will be. Rikka picks recently received more support in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and I think it’s a matter of time before they dominate the game.

Other decks that players can run that didn’t make the top five are Exo Sisters, Sword Soul, Drytron, Sky Strikers, Branded Despia, or Admancipator. These archetypes are amazing and are worth a try.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has been invaded by Spright decks in March 2023

5) Eldlich Control

Eldlich Control remains one of the strongest decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and you can’t convince me otherwise. It’s still one of the most frustrating control choices in the game and has all the tools for players to lock down the field with a variety of floodgate spells.

The deck uses those with several effects to get a copy of Eldlich the Golden Lord into the graveyard. Once that happens, it’s really only a matter of time before your duel ends in an overwhelming victory.

Eldlich decks may not be the most powerful right now, but they remain relevant, even in a world covered in Spright options.

4) Mathmech

I only recently learned about Mathmech decks, but it really blew me away. It’s a deck archetype I could really see myself enjoying. It’s all about Xyz/Synchro-focused Cyberse monsters, and it can easily flood the board with monsters that are hard to deal with.

This Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck broke out into the top meta decks recently, and I think March 2023 will continue to the month of the Mathmech. Flexibility makes this deck infuriating. You can easily go for a control deck that allows no room to breathe for your Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel opponent or you can go for the huge OTK win, which is just as easy to do.

It’s a simple matter for this deck to start accessing the Extra Deck and pull out killers like Geomatchmech Final Sigma, Accesscode Talker, Firewall Dragon, and more.

3) Tri-Brigade Spright

For a very long time, Tri-Brigade was one of the most devastating decks in all of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. No matter which version you ran, it was powerful. However, now you can combine the power of beasts with the power of Thunder.

Most of the useful Tri-Brigade cards are 2-star/level 2 monsters, so they synergize perfectly. These two deck archetypes fit well together. You can still use the Tri-Brigade’s power to banish monsters in order to summon boss monsters while keeping plenty of active threats with the Spright cards.

Tri-Brigade Spright is absolutely filled with bonkers combos, though it has a bit of a stricter learning curve. Some combos this deck uses (EG: Rescue Cat) can feel the wrath of Nibiru, thus ruining the impact. It’s a complicated, but potentially powerful choice to go for.

2) Pure Spright

All the top spots are held by Spright deck archetypes, and these really aren’t even all of them. I refused to just make it a list of nothing but that deck type. With that said, Sprights are incredibly strong right now, and whether you run Pure Spright or another deck type, you’re going to be sitting on the top of the mountain.

This deck uses handtraps and control options, alongside a simple but powerful engine to get its combos going in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. You’ll see a lot of “2” support. What that means is All Spright cards have the effect of “If you control a Level/RankLink 2 Monster,” you can Special Summon this card from your hand. You can only Special Summon 1 of each name type a turn, though.

You’ll usually use Spright Blue and Spright Jet this way, and then Spright Starter to Special Summon any Spright from your deck - that makes finding Blue/Jet easy, or any other monster you need. You’ll probably end games with Gigantic Spright, which can negate cards like Nibiru from being used against you.

1) Evil Twin Spright

Like Pure Spright, you’re focused around Level 2 cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. However, this version also wants to use Ki-sikil and Lil-la. It’s incredibly satisfying to play them for free when you have no other cards in play, which makes the rest of your deck trigger in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Those two monsters also have boss monster versions, for which the deck is named after - Evil Twin Lil-la and Evil Twin Ki-Sikil. These, alongside Gigantic Spright and Spright Elf, can easily overwhelm your opponents and put them to rest with the power of Evil Twins.

It’s incredibly simple to go on turn 1, with no monsters in hand, to have two of your boss monsters in play, and a clear path to winning on turn 2. Starting with either of the Live Twin cards or Live Twin Sunny’s Snitch, you can immediately start winning the game right away. However, if you have a better starting hand, you might have yet another boss monster in play by the end of turn 1 - I:P Masquerena.

While there are several great options for Spright decks, I think Evil Twin might be one of the most powerful. There’s really no bad Spright option in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel right now that I’ve come across.

This is a sample of what players can use to dominate the meta in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. There are a lot of powerful decks in the digital card game right now, and that’s only going to increase as more sets and expansions are released.

Poll : 0 votes