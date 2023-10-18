Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds free codes (October 2023) and steps to redeem

Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds is a role-playing multiplayer game inspired by Studio Ghibli’s fantasy world. The Tokyo-based studio produced countless films that saw huge success globally, while the massively multiplayer online game has fetched millions of downloads on PC, Android, and iOS devices. Developer Netmarble releases redeem codes monthly (for Android, iOS, and PC) to provide players with lucrative resources and items.
Coupon codes for October have been released, bringing Weapon Chests, Slot Expansions, Costumes, and more. This article will list the redeemable codes and the steps to collect the rewards in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds.
Redeem codes for Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds (October 2023)
- 1STANNIVDEVGIFT: Choice Summon Coupon x11, Inventory Slots Expansion +20
- Devthanksnino: 4 Star Weapon Chest
- ARCANACAMP: Arcana Tent Exchange badge and Firepit Exchange badge
- CAMPINGEVERMORE: Alpaca Exchange badge and Camping Chair Exchange badge
- LUCKYDIVER: 10x two-star Varnish Chests, and 10x Bean Pods
- TWENTYAWESOME: 50,000 Gold
- SUPERTEN: 1x Super Star Pose Chest
- 1KOLCROSSWORLD1 – 50,000 Gold
- 1NINOKUNIOBT25MAY1 – 50,000 Gold
- 1CATCH3POLARIN1 – Equipment Summon Coupon 1 & Sweet Drink 2 & Aroma of Focus 2
- 1CATCH4SPARKEE1 – Familiar Summon Coupon 1 & Costume Summon Coupon 1
- 1CATCH2RAMBUNCTUS1 – Costume Summon Coupon 1 & Sweet Drink 1 & Aroma of Focus 1
- 1CATCH1PENGUICORN1 – Costume Summon Coupon 1 & Sweet Drink 2 & Aroma of Focus 2
- ENTERCROSSWORLDS: Special title and a cat hat
- Ninobonus4u: Familiar Summon Coupon 10
- TOThalloween: EP4 Dice Event Rewards
- 3rdNinolivethanks: EP3 Dice Event Rewards
- NEWSTART2023: 10 Familiar Summon Coupon
- Hellosouldivers: 50,000 Gold
- Tfwninolive: 50,000 Gold
- Ninokunilivegift: 50,000 Gold
- Platypawsgift: 200,000 Gold
- Platypawswithu: Energy Drink 5 & Sweet Drink 5 & Territe Aroma 5
- Cuteplatypaws: 4-Star Familiar Capsule
- Greatgamenino: Costume Summon Coupon 5
- Lovefamiliars: Familiar Summon Coupon 5
- Ninogoodluck: Equipment Summon Coupon 5
- Funnyninominiquiz: Costume Summon Coupon 5
- Lucky7ninoquiz4u: Familiar Summon Coupon 5
- Guessquizthankyou: Equipment Summon Coupon 5
- Shinegoldgift4u: 80,000 Gold
- Kluuhappygift: 50,000 Gold
- KluuGold4U: 50,000 Gold
- Kluulovesnino: 50,000 Gold
- Livesharethanks: 200,000 Gold
- Enjoyninowithlive: Energy Drink 5 & Sweet Drink 5 & Territe Aroma 5
- Sharefriendsnino: 4-Star Familiar Capsule
- Enjoywithfriends: x5 Energy Drink, x5 Sweet Drink, x5 Territe Aroma
- Higgledysgoldgift: 50,000 Gold
- Guesswho5nino: x5 Costume Summon Coupon
- Mini10guesswho: x5 Equipment Summon Coupon
- Happy100thanks: 4* Familiar Capsule
- Higgledyshappy100: 50,000 Gold
- Ninokunigiftforyou: 30,000 Gold
- Thankyou100nino: 200,000 Gold
- Higgledysluckypot: 50,000 Gold
- Happy100nino: x5 Jelly Bottle
- Thankyou4Ninolive: EP2 Dice Event Rewards
- 100ninoguesswho: x5 Familiar Summon Coupon
- FINEKINGDOM: Freebies
- D5SOULDIVE555: Freebies
- WELCOMETOCW: 2x Sweet Drinks, 2x Aroma of Focus, and 1x Energy Drink
How to redeem codes in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds
Android
For Android devices, you must complete the tutorial to unlock the option of redeeming coupon codes in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds. After that, you can get the resources by following these steps:
- Open the Settings menu of the game
- Select Misc, present at the bottom of the Settings menu
- Press the Coupon Code button
- Select the relevant Coupon Event
- Put down the redeemable code and press confirm
Other devices
For iOS and Windows, you must open the Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds Coupon Event page on the official website. After that, write down your account code (PID) and the redeem code. You will only receive rewards for the character you choose at login. To find your PID, follow these steps:
- Press on the hamburger menu in the top right corner of the game interface
- Click on the cog at the bottom of the screen
- Click the Account option on the left corner (Your PID will appear)
- Tap the Copy button next to the Account Code (PID) window
That concludes our foray into redeeming codes in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds.