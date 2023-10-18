Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds free codes (October 2023) and steps to redeem

Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds is a role-playing multiplayer game inspired by Studio Ghibli’s fantasy world. The Tokyo-based studio produced countless films that saw huge success globally, while the massively multiplayer online game has fetched millions of downloads on PC, Android, and iOS devices. Developer Netmarble releases redeem codes monthly (for Android, iOS, and PC) to provide players with lucrative resources and items.

Coupon codes for October have been released, bringing Weapon Chests, Slot Expansions, Costumes, and more. This article will list the redeemable codes and the steps to collect the rewards in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds.

Redeem codes for Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds (October 2023)

1STANNIVDEVGIFT: Choice Summon Coupon x11, Inventory Slots Expansion +20

Devthanksnino: 4 Star Weapon Chest

ARCANACAMP: Arcana Tent Exchange badge and Firepit Exchange badge

CAMPINGEVERMORE: Alpaca Exchange badge and Camping Chair Exchange badge

LUCKYDIVER: 10x two-star Varnish Chests, and 10x Bean Pods

TWENTYAWESOME: 50,000 Gold

SUPERTEN: 1x Super Star Pose Chest

1KOLCROSSWORLD1 – 50,000 Gold

1NINOKUNIOBT25MAY1 – 50,000 Gold

1CATCH3POLARIN1 – Equipment Summon Coupon 1 & Sweet Drink 2 & Aroma of Focus 2

1CATCH4SPARKEE1 – Familiar Summon Coupon 1 & Costume Summon Coupon 1

1CATCH2RAMBUNCTUS1 – Costume Summon Coupon 1 & Sweet Drink 1 & Aroma of Focus 1

1CATCH1PENGUICORN1 – Costume Summon Coupon 1 & Sweet Drink 2 & Aroma of Focus 2

ENTERCROSSWORLDS: Special title and a cat hat

Ninobonus4u: Familiar Summon Coupon 10

TOThalloween: EP4 Dice Event Rewards

3rdNinolivethanks: EP3 Dice Event Rewards

NEWSTART2023: 10 Familiar Summon Coupon

Hellosouldivers: 50,000 Gold

Tfwninolive: 50,000 Gold

Ninokunilivegift: 50,000 Gold

Platypawsgift: 200,000 Gold

Platypawswithu: Energy Drink 5 & Sweet Drink 5 & Territe Aroma 5

Cuteplatypaws: 4-Star Familiar Capsule

Greatgamenino: Costume Summon Coupon 5

Lovefamiliars: Familiar Summon Coupon 5

Ninogoodluck: Equipment Summon Coupon 5

Funnyninominiquiz: Costume Summon Coupon 5

Lucky7ninoquiz4u: Familiar Summon Coupon 5

Guessquizthankyou: Equipment Summon Coupon 5

Shinegoldgift4u: 80,000 Gold

Kluuhappygift: 50,000 Gold

KluuGold4U: 50,000 Gold

Kluulovesnino: 50,000 Gold

Livesharethanks: 200,000 Gold

Enjoyninowithlive: Energy Drink 5 & Sweet Drink 5 & Territe Aroma 5

Sharefriendsnino: 4-Star Familiar Capsule

Enjoywithfriends: x5 Energy Drink, x5 Sweet Drink, x5 Territe Aroma

Higgledysgoldgift: 50,000 Gold

Guesswho5nino: x5 Costume Summon Coupon

Mini10guesswho: x5 Equipment Summon Coupon

Happy100thanks: 4* Familiar Capsule

Higgledyshappy100: 50,000 Gold

Ninokunigiftforyou: 30,000 Gold

Thankyou100nino: 200,000 Gold

Higgledysluckypot: 50,000 Gold

Happy100nino: x5 Jelly Bottle

Thankyou4Ninolive: EP2 Dice Event Rewards

100ninoguesswho: x5 Familiar Summon Coupon

FINEKINGDOM: Freebies

D5SOULDIVE555: Freebies

WELCOMETOCW: 2x Sweet Drinks, 2x Aroma of Focus, and 1x Energy Drink

How to redeem codes in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds

Android

For Android devices, you must complete the tutorial to unlock the option of redeeming coupon codes in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds. After that, you can get the resources by following these steps:

Open the Settings menu of the game

Select Misc, present at the bottom of the Settings menu

Press the Coupon Code button

Select the relevant Coupon Event

Put down the redeemable code and press confirm

Other devices

For iOS and Windows, you must open the Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds Coupon Event page on the official website. After that, write down your account code (PID) and the redeem code. You will only receive rewards for the character you choose at login. To find your PID, follow these steps:

Press on the hamburger menu in the top right corner of the game interface

Click on the cog at the bottom of the screen

Click the Account option on the left corner (Your PID will appear)

Tap the Copy button next to the Account Code (PID) window

That concludes our foray into redeeming codes in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds.