"Nice axe, I'll take it": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1193 (Sunday, October 12, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 12, 2025, are now out. The 1193rd iteration, like the earlier ones, has five interesting enigmas. Players can easily solve the clues tied to the challenges if they have good knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their numerous elements.The Quote puzzle in the 1193rd edition of LoLdle is:"Nice axe, I'll take it"Katarina, Draven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1193rd edition (October 12, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 12, 2025, are:Classic: KatarinaQuote: DravenAbility: Aatrox; Bonus: Q (The Darkin Blade)Emoji: JinxSplash Art: Yasuo; Bonus: Blood Moon YasuoThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 12, 2025, edition is Katarina. The Quote question has Draven, a champion who is a great choice in the current ADC meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle involves Aatrox's Q ability, known as "The Darkin Blade." Lastly, the Emoji shows Jinx, while the Splash Art features Yasuo's Blood Moon skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiLoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarLoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, SyndraLoLdle 1183 (October 2): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Heimerdinger, LuluLoLdle 1182 (October 1): Vi, Jayce, Kayn, Kled, IllaoiLoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, OriannaLoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirThe answers to the 1194th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 13, 2025.