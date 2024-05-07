Night Ops Sojourn bundle in Overwatch 2: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Night Ops Sojourn bundle in Overwatch 2 debuted in the Overwatch store with the shop rotation on May 7, 2024. Sojourn embraces tactical attire in this skin bundle with a look straight out of a sci-fi movie set. Clad in shades of black and grey with tones of neon green, this epic Sojourn skin bundle is available in the store for 1200 Overwatch Coins.

This article explores the price, items included in the bundle, and whether it's worth purchasing in Overwatch 2.

How much does the Night Ops Sojourn bundle in Overwatch 2 cost?

Expand Tweet

The Night Ops Sojourn bundle in Overwatch 2 is priced at 1200 Overwatch Coins, which is fairly affordable for an entire skin bundle. The Overwatch Coins packs currently available in the game and their prices are:

500 Overwatch Coins : $4.99

: $4.99 1,000 Overwatch Coins : $9.99

: $9.99 2,200 Overwatch Coins : $19.99

: $19.99 5,700 Overwatch Coins : $49.99

: $49.99 11,600 Overwatch Coins: $99.99

To buy 1200 Overwatch Coins, you will need to buy two currency packs - the 1000 Overwatch Coins pack for $9.99 and the 500 Overwatch Coins pack for $4.99. Your total expenditure will be $14.98 for 1500 Overwatch Coins, out of which you need to use 1200 to buy the skin bundle.

You will only be able to purchase Overwatch Coins from the in-game store, Blizzard Launcher, or on the Battle.net website. Purchasing gift cards and redeeming codes also work in this scenario.

What's included in the Night Ops Sojourn bundle in Overwatch 2?

All that is included in the Night Ops Sojourn bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Night Ops Sojourn skin bundle in Overwatch 2 offers three items:

Skin : Night Ops

: Night Ops Namecard : Night Ops Sojourn

: Night Ops Sojourn Spray: Swift Operative

The Night Ops skin for Sojourn is an epic tier cosmetic, and the namecard is a rare item. The spray, on the other hand, is a common item in Overwatch 2.

It is important to note that individual items from the Night Ops Sojourn bundle in Overwatch 2 cannot be bought, and you will have to purchase the entire collection to own any of the items in this bundle.

Also read: Hashimoto Kiriko bundle in Overwatch 2: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Is it worth buying the Night Ops Sojourn bundle in Overwatch 2?

The spray from the Night Ops Sojourn bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For 1200 Overwatch Coins, the Night Ops Sojourn bundle in Overwatch 2 is a steal. Sojourn, the DPS Hero, does not have a wide collection of skins, and this epic skin with a tactical dash to it is a worthy contender for one of the Hero's best skins.

If the color scheme of black and grey, with dashes of neon green, coupled with a tactical look appeals to you, then this skin is an ideal choice to add to your collection.

For more content on Overwatch 2, check out the following: