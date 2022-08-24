No Reprieve god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is the newest addition to The Witch Queen chapter, where players take on the role of pirates to take down ships. As the Fallen liked to call their vessels "Ketch," the newest activity in the game is called "Ketchcrash."

Ketchcrash is a six-player activity that will grant everyone reputation EXPs, armor pieces, and seasonal weapons.

Like any other season, players have access to six different weapon types. The gear in question here is the No Reprieve Kinetic Shotgun, which was given out after completing an introductory quest called "Ahoy and Away."

This article will showcase the best perks for the slug pinpoint Shotgun in both PvP and PvE.

Best perk combinations for No Reprieve in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

No Reprieve Shotgun (Image via Bungie)

Aside from being a Shotgun, No Reprieve fires a slug with each shot, increasing the damage output to the target. While it may be powerful in PvP mode for quick shutdowns from a decent range, unloading a pinpoint precision shot on Bosses and Champions can do serious damage to them.

No Reprieve also comes with perks that back its damage output, making it balanced for all kinds of activities. Since it is a Kinetic gear, players can choose to use a primary Arc weapon with a new rework, which will add a lot of versatility to the build.

2) PvP god roll

No Reprieve Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Slug Shotguns can be very lethal in the right hand, especially during PvP. They are known to one-shot any Guardian from a decent range, something a pallet Shotgun would never be able to do. Certain Shotguns can even shut down supers, given that a specific weapon has the right set of perks to go with it.

The best perk combinations for No Reprieve in Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for extra Range on the weapon.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Surplus for increased Handling with charged ability.

Snapshot Sights for a great increase in aiming speed.

Each Crucible fight can go either way based on a spilt second, forcing players to either kill someone in one shot or die trying. Having more Range with Hammer Forged adds that extra bit of distance between the wielder and their opponents to have a fair distance.

Other perks such as Pugilist can be a great addition instead of Surplus.

3) PvE god roll

PvE god roll for No Reprieve (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Slug Shotguns are lethal against yellow-bar enemies. Paired with the likes of Divinity against Champions, they can dish out serious numbers in high-tier activities, with the added benefit of the stunning Unstoppable Champions this season.

The best perks for No Reprieve for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Handling.

Steady Rounds for Stability.

Triple Tap for a return of one ammo to the magazine after landing multiple precision shots.

Focused Fury for a 20% damage increase after 50% of the magazine gets depleted.

Other perks such as Surrounded, Swashbuckler, and Steady Hands are great for high-tier PvE activities.

